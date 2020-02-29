PGA Tour Champions Cologuard Classic Scores

|Saturday
|At Omni Tucson National
|Tucson, Ariz.
|Purse: $1.7 million
|Yardage: 7,218; Par: 73
|Second Round
|Brett Quigley
|64-68—132
|Fred Couples
|68-66—134
|Miguel Angel Jiménez
|69-66—135
|Rod Pampling
|67-68—135
|Bernhard Langer
|68-68—136
|Robert Karlsson
|65-71—136
|Bart Bryant
|71-66—137
|Woody Austin
|69-68—137
|Glen Day
|67-70—137
|Olin Browne
|70-68—138
|Scott Verplank
|70-68—138
|Mark O’Meara
|69-69—138
|John Daly
|67-71—138
|Steve Stricker
|67-71—138
|Kevin Sutherland
|72-67—139
|Chris DiMarco
|72-67—139
|Larry Mize
|72-67—139
|Stephen Leaney
|69-70—139
|Gene Sauers
|72-68—140
|David Toms
|71-69—140
|Michael Allen
|74-66—140
|Cliff Kresge
|69-71—140
|Lee Janzen
|69-71—140
|Scott Dunlap
|72-69—141
|Duffy Waldorf
|72-69—141
|Ken Duke
|73-68—141
|Colin Montgomerie
|73-68—141
|Jeff Maggert
|70-71—141
|Darren Clarke
|70-71—141
|Willie Wood
|70-71—141
|Ken Tanigawa
|68-73—141
|Tim Petrovic
|72-70—142
|Rocco Mediate
|72-70—142
|Thongchai Jaidee
|69-73—142
|John Huston
|69-73—142
|Robin Byrd
|72-71—143
|Fred Funk
|73-70—143
|Bob Estes
|73-70—143
|Paul Broadhurst
|73-70—143
|Jesper Parnevik
|71-72—143
|Ernie Els
|73-70—143
|Scott Parel
|70-73—143
|Corey Pavin
|74-69—143
|Kirk Triplett
|74-69—143
|Kenny Perry
|76-67—143
|Jarmo Sandelin
|72-72—144
|Kent Jones
|72-72—144
|David Frost
|72-72—144
|Tom Lehman
|71-73—144
|José María Olazábal
|71-73—144
|Jeff Sluman
|75-69—144
|Wes Short, Jr.
|72-73—145
|Tom Byrum
|74-71—145
|Brandt Jobe
|74-71—145
|Tom Pernice Jr.
|76-69—145
|Tommy Tolles
|72-74—146
|Retief Goosen
|72-74—146
|Billy Mayfair
|73-73—146
|Ángel Cabrera
|71-75—146
|Doug Barron
|73-73—146
|Tim Herron
|70-77—147
|Jerry Kelly
|74-73—147
|David McKenzie
|75-72—147
|Marco Dawson
|75-72—147
|John Smoltz
|74-74—148
|John Cook
|76-72—148
|Billy Andrade
|78-70—148
|Stephen Ames
|74-75—149
|Scott McCarron
|75-74—149
|Hugh Royer III
|76-73—149
|Jim Schuman
|74-76—150
|Joe Durant
|75-75—150
|Steve Flesch
|77-73—150
|Mark Calcavecchia
|76-75—151
|Tom Kite
|76-77—153
|Loren Roberts
|79-74—153
|Geoffrey Sisk
|77-77—154
|Hale Irwin
|78-80—158
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.