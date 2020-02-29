PGA Tour Champions Cologuard Classic Scores

Saturday At Omni Tucson National Tucson, Ariz. Purse: $1.7 million Yardage: 7,218; Par: 73 Second Round Brett Quigley 64-68—132 Fred Couples 68-66—134 Miguel Angel Jiménez 69-66—135 Rod Pampling 67-68—135 Bernhard Langer 68-68—136 Robert Karlsson 65-71—136 Bart Bryant 71-66—137 Woody Austin 69-68—137 Glen Day 67-70—137 Olin Browne 70-68—138 Scott Verplank 70-68—138 Mark O’Meara 69-69—138 John Daly 67-71—138 Steve Stricker 67-71—138 Kevin Sutherland 72-67—139 Chris DiMarco 72-67—139 Larry Mize 72-67—139 Stephen Leaney 69-70—139 Gene Sauers 72-68—140 David Toms 71-69—140 Michael Allen 74-66—140 Cliff Kresge 69-71—140 Lee Janzen 69-71—140 Scott Dunlap 72-69—141 Duffy Waldorf 72-69—141 Ken Duke 73-68—141 Colin Montgomerie 73-68—141 Jeff Maggert 70-71—141 Darren Clarke 70-71—141 Willie Wood 70-71—141 Ken Tanigawa 68-73—141 Tim Petrovic 72-70—142 Rocco Mediate 72-70—142 Thongchai Jaidee 69-73—142 John Huston 69-73—142 Robin Byrd 72-71—143 Fred Funk 73-70—143 Bob Estes 73-70—143 Paul Broadhurst 73-70—143 Jesper Parnevik 71-72—143 Ernie Els 73-70—143 Scott Parel 70-73—143 Corey Pavin 74-69—143 Kirk Triplett 74-69—143 Kenny Perry 76-67—143 Jarmo Sandelin 72-72—144 Kent Jones 72-72—144 David Frost 72-72—144 Tom Lehman 71-73—144 José María Olazábal 71-73—144 Jeff Sluman 75-69—144 Wes Short, Jr. 72-73—145 Tom Byrum 74-71—145 Brandt Jobe 74-71—145 Tom Pernice Jr. 76-69—145 Tommy Tolles 72-74—146 Retief Goosen 72-74—146 Billy Mayfair 73-73—146 Ángel Cabrera 71-75—146 Doug Barron 73-73—146 Tim Herron 70-77—147 Jerry Kelly 74-73—147 David McKenzie 75-72—147 Marco Dawson 75-72—147 John Smoltz 74-74—148 John Cook 76-72—148 Billy Andrade 78-70—148 Stephen Ames 74-75—149 Scott McCarron 75-74—149 Hugh Royer III 76-73—149 Jim Schuman 74-76—150 Joe Durant 75-75—150 Steve Flesch 77-73—150 Mark Calcavecchia 76-75—151 Tom Kite 76-77—153 Loren Roberts 79-74—153 Geoffrey Sisk 77-77—154 Hale Irwin 78-80—158

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.