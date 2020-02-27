Phillies 12, Red Sox 5

Phillies Red Sox ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 43 12 20 12 Totals 35 5 8 4 Kingery ss 2 1 1 3 Bnntndi lf 1 1 1 0 N.Maton ph 2 0 0 0 M.Wlson lf 3 1 1 0 Hrrison lf 3 0 1 0 Brd Jr. cf 1 0 0 0 A.Listi ph 3 1 1 0 J.Downs 2b 1 0 0 0 Hoskins 1b 3 1 1 0 Mrtinez dh 3 0 0 0 Da.Hall 1b 2 1 1 1 J.Lcroy ph 2 0 1 0 Wlliams cf 3 0 0 0 Mreland 1b 2 0 1 1 Mzzotti cf 3 1 3 2 T.Jseph 1b 2 0 0 0 N.Wlker 3b 2 0 1 1 Vazquez c 2 0 0 0 Wlliams 3b 3 1 2 1 Centeno c 2 0 0 0 Frsythe 2b 2 0 2 0 K.Pllar rf 2 0 0 0 A.Gmboa pr 1 1 1 0 Androli cf 2 0 1 0 Verling ph 1 0 0 0 Tzu.Lin ss 2 1 1 0 Garlick dh 3 0 0 0 Hrnndez ss 2 0 0 0 Al.Bohm ph 1 0 1 2 B.Dlbec 3b 2 1 1 0 Grullon c 3 2 2 2 D L Grr 3b 2 0 0 0 Bthncrt ph 2 0 0 0 J.Arauz 2b 2 1 1 3 M.Mniak rf 2 1 1 0 N.Lnghi rf 2 0 0 0 Cstillo rf 2 2 2 0

Philadelphia 003 102 141 — 12 Boston 001 300 100 — 5

E_Downs (2). LOB_Philadelphia 12, Boston 8. 2B_Hoskins (2), Forsythe (1), Grullon (1), Castillo (2), Lucroy (1), Andreoli (2), Dalbec (1). HR_Kingery (1), Grullon (1), Arauz (1). SB_Hoskins (1), Williams (1). CS_Moniak (1). SF_Kingery (1), Bohm (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Phillies Pivetta 2 2-3 1 1 1 2 5 McGarry H, 2 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 Irvin W, 1-0 3 3 3 3 0 3 Guerra H, 2 1 2 1 1 1 0 Davis 1 1 0 0 0 0 Dohy 1 0 0 0 0 1

Red Sox Mata 2 2 0 0 1 2 Mazza 1 3 3 3 2 2 Hernandez 1 2 1 1 0 0 Valdez 1 0 0 0 0 2 Poyner L, 0-1 1 2 2 2 0 1 McGrath 1 3 1 1 1 0 Alvarez 1 6 4 4 0 0 Bazardo 1-3 2 1 1 2 0 Kent 2-3 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by_Pivetta (Bradley Jr.), Dohy (Downs).

WP_Guerra.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Erich Bacchus First, Fieldin Culbreth Second, Brian O’Nora Third, Ryan Will.

T_3:35. A_9,618

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.