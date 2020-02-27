Phillies 12, Red Sox 5

|Phillies
|
|
|
|
|
|Red Sox
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|43
|12
|20
|12
|
|Totals
|35
|5
|8
|4
|
|Kingery ss
|2
|1
|1
|3
|
|Bnntndi lf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|N.Maton ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Wlson lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Hrrison lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Brd Jr. cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Listi ph
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|J.Downs 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Mrtinez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Da.Hall 1b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|J.Lcroy ph
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Wlliams cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mreland 1b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Mzzotti cf
|3
|1
|3
|2
|
|T.Jseph 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|N.Wlker 3b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Vazquez c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wlliams 3b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Centeno c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Frsythe 2b
|2
|0
|2
|0
|
|K.Pllar rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Gmboa pr
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Androli cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Verling ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tzu.Lin ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Garlick dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hrnndez ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Al.Bohm ph
|1
|0
|1
|2
|
|B.Dlbec 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Grullon c
|3
|2
|2
|2
|
|D L Grr 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bthncrt ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Arauz 2b
|2
|1
|1
|3
|
|M.Mniak rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|N.Lnghi rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cstillo rf
|2
|2
|2
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Philadelphia
|003
|102
|141
|—
|12
|Boston
|001
|300
|100
|—
|5
E_Downs (2). LOB_Philadelphia 12, Boston 8. 2B_Hoskins (2), Forsythe (1), Grullon (1), Castillo (2), Lucroy (1), Andreoli (2), Dalbec (1). HR_Kingery (1), Grullon (1), Arauz (1). SB_Hoskins (1), Williams (1). CS_Moniak (1). SF_Kingery (1), Bohm (1).
|Phillies
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Pivetta
|2
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|5
|McGarry H, 2
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Irvin W, 1-0
|3
|
|3
|3
|3
|0
|3
|Guerra H, 2
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Davis
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dohy
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Red Sox
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Mata
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Mazza
|1
|
|3
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Hernandez
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Valdez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Poyner L, 0-1
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|McGrath
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Alvarez
|1
|
|6
|4
|4
|0
|0
|Bazardo
|
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Kent
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by_Pivetta (Bradley Jr.), Dohy (Downs).
WP_Guerra.
Umpires_Home, Erich Bacchus First, Fieldin Culbreth Second, Brian O’Nora Third, Ryan Will.
T_3:35. A_9,618
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.