Phillies 12, Red Sox 5

February 27, 2020 8:10 pm
 
< a min read
      
Phillies Red Sox
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 43 12 20 12 Totals 35 5 8 4
Kingery ss 2 1 1 3 Bnntndi lf 1 1 1 0
N.Maton ph 2 0 0 0 M.Wlson lf 3 1 1 0
Hrrison lf 3 0 1 0 Brd Jr. cf 1 0 0 0
A.Listi ph 3 1 1 0 J.Downs 2b 1 0 0 0
Hoskins 1b 3 1 1 0 Mrtinez dh 3 0 0 0
Da.Hall 1b 2 1 1 1 J.Lcroy ph 2 0 1 0
Wlliams cf 3 0 0 0 Mreland 1b 2 0 1 1
Mzzotti cf 3 1 3 2 T.Jseph 1b 2 0 0 0
N.Wlker 3b 2 0 1 1 Vazquez c 2 0 0 0
Wlliams 3b 3 1 2 1 Centeno c 2 0 0 0
Frsythe 2b 2 0 2 0 K.Pllar rf 2 0 0 0
A.Gmboa pr 1 1 1 0 Androli cf 2 0 1 0
Verling ph 1 0 0 0 Tzu.Lin ss 2 1 1 0
Garlick dh 3 0 0 0 Hrnndez ss 2 0 0 0
Al.Bohm ph 1 0 1 2 B.Dlbec 3b 2 1 1 0
Grullon c 3 2 2 2 D L Grr 3b 2 0 0 0
Bthncrt ph 2 0 0 0 J.Arauz 2b 2 1 1 3
M.Mniak rf 2 1 1 0 N.Lnghi rf 2 0 0 0
Cstillo rf 2 2 2 0
Philadelphia 003 102 141 12
Boston 001 300 100 5

E_Downs (2). LOB_Philadelphia 12, Boston 8. 2B_Hoskins (2), Forsythe (1), Grullon (1), Castillo (2), Lucroy (1), Andreoli (2), Dalbec (1). HR_Kingery (1), Grullon (1), Arauz (1). SB_Hoskins (1), Williams (1). CS_Moniak (1). SF_Kingery (1), Bohm (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Phillies
Pivetta 2 2-3 1 1 1 2 5
McGarry H, 2 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
Irvin W, 1-0 3 3 3 3 0 3
Guerra H, 2 1 2 1 1 1 0
Davis 1 1 0 0 0 0
Dohy 1 0 0 0 0 1
Red Sox
Mata 2 2 0 0 1 2
Mazza 1 3 3 3 2 2
Hernandez 1 2 1 1 0 0
Valdez 1 0 0 0 0 2
Poyner L, 0-1 1 2 2 2 0 1
McGrath 1 3 1 1 1 0
Alvarez 1 6 4 4 0 0
Bazardo 1-3 2 1 1 2 0
Kent 2-3 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by_Pivetta (Bradley Jr.), Dohy (Downs).

WP_Guerra.

Umpires_Home, Erich Bacchus First, Fieldin Culbreth Second, Brian O’Nora Third, Ryan Will.

T_3:35. A_9,618

