Phillies 4, Pirates 3

|Pirates
|
|
|
|
|
|Phillies
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|36
|3
|11
|3
|
|Totals
|31
|4
|8
|4
|
|K.Nwman ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|R.Quinn cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|A.Pabst c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Verling cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|K.Krmer 2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Ralmuto c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Ji-.Bae ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bthncrt c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Osuna 1b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|
|Grgrius ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Mrtin 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Gmboa ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|P.Evans dh
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|J.Sgura 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Stfford ph
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Al.Bohm 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Mrphy c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Bruce dh
|2
|1
|2
|2
|
|Hu.Owen 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Da.Hall ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|K.Hayes 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|N.Wlker 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Tlman 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Listi 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|J.Oliva cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Hrrison 2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Sanchez cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Wlliams 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Elmre lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Garlick lf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|C.Shrpe lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gsselin lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|B.Mdris rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|M.Mniak rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Amral rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mzzotti rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pittsburgh
|002
|001
|000
|—
|3
|Philadelphia
|400
|000
|00x
|—
|4
2B_Sanchez (1), Elmore (1), Madris (1), Quinn (1), Bruce 2 (2). CS_Sharpe (1).
|Pirates
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Williams L, 0-0
|2
|
|4
|4
|4
|1
|0
|Noesi
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Burdi
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|DuRapau
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brubaker
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Ponce
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Weiman
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Phillies
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Nola W, 0-0
|2
|
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Romero
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Davis H, 0
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Llovera H, 0
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|McGarry H, 0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Guerra H, 0
|1
|2-3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Singer S, 0-0
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by_Williams (Realmuto), Llovera (Bae).
WP_Williams.
Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger First, Dan Iassogna Second, Vic Carapazza Third, DJ Reybur.
T_3:06. A_6,989
