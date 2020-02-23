Phillies 4, Pirates 3

Pirates Phillies ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 36 3 11 3 Totals 31 4 8 4 K.Nwman ss 3 1 1 0 R.Quinn cf 3 1 1 0 A.Pabst c 2 0 0 0 Verling cf 0 0 0 0 K.Krmer 2b 1 1 0 0 Ralmuto c 2 1 0 0 Ji-.Bae ss 0 0 0 0 Bthncrt c 0 0 0 0 J.Osuna 1b 3 0 2 1 Grgrius ss 3 0 0 0 M.Mrtin 1b 2 0 0 0 A.Gmboa ss 1 0 0 0 P.Evans dh 2 0 1 1 J.Sgura 3b 3 1 1 1 Stfford ph 2 0 1 0 Al.Bohm 3b 1 0 0 0 J.Mrphy c 3 0 0 0 J.Bruce dh 2 1 2 2 Hu.Owen 3b 2 0 0 0 Da.Hall ph 2 0 0 0 K.Hayes 3b 3 0 1 0 N.Wlker 1b 2 0 0 0 M.Tlman 2b 2 0 0 0 A.Listi 1b 2 0 1 0 J.Oliva cf 3 1 1 0 Hrrison 2b 1 0 1 0 Sanchez cf 1 0 1 0 Wlliams 2b 2 0 0 0 J.Elmre lf 3 0 1 1 Garlick lf 1 0 1 1 C.Shrpe lf 1 0 1 0 Gsselin lf 2 0 1 0 B.Mdris rf 2 0 1 0 M.Mniak rf 2 0 0 0 D.Amral rf 1 0 0 0 Mzzotti rf 2 0 0 0

Pittsburgh 002 001 000 — 3 Philadelphia 400 000 00x — 4

2B_Sanchez (1), Elmore (1), Madris (1), Quinn (1), Bruce 2 (2). CS_Sharpe (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Pirates Williams L, 0-0 2 4 4 4 1 0 Noesi 1 1 0 0 0 0 Burdi 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 DuRapau 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Brubaker 1 1 0 0 0 1 Ponce 1 0 0 0 2 1 Weiman 1 1 0 0 0 1

Phillies Nola W, 0-0 2 3 0 0 0 1 Romero 1 2 2 2 2 1 Davis H, 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 Llovera H, 0 2 2 1 1 2 0 McGarry H, 0 1 0 0 0 0 3 Guerra H, 0 1 2-3 3 0 0 1 2 Singer S, 0-0 1-3 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by_Williams (Realmuto), Llovera (Bae).

WP_Williams.

Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger First, Dan Iassogna Second, Vic Carapazza Third, DJ Reybur.

T_3:06. A_6,989

