Phillies 4, Pirates 3

February 23, 2020 6:39 pm
 
< a min read
      
Pirates Phillies
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 3 11 3 Totals 31 4 8 4
K.Nwman ss 3 1 1 0 R.Quinn cf 3 1 1 0
A.Pabst c 2 0 0 0 Verling cf 0 0 0 0
K.Krmer 2b 1 1 0 0 Ralmuto c 2 1 0 0
Ji-.Bae ss 0 0 0 0 Bthncrt c 0 0 0 0
J.Osuna 1b 3 0 2 1 Grgrius ss 3 0 0 0
M.Mrtin 1b 2 0 0 0 A.Gmboa ss 1 0 0 0
P.Evans dh 2 0 1 1 J.Sgura 3b 3 1 1 1
Stfford ph 2 0 1 0 Al.Bohm 3b 1 0 0 0
J.Mrphy c 3 0 0 0 J.Bruce dh 2 1 2 2
Hu.Owen 3b 2 0 0 0 Da.Hall ph 2 0 0 0
K.Hayes 3b 3 0 1 0 N.Wlker 1b 2 0 0 0
M.Tlman 2b 2 0 0 0 A.Listi 1b 2 0 1 0
J.Oliva cf 3 1 1 0 Hrrison 2b 1 0 1 0
Sanchez cf 1 0 1 0 Wlliams 2b 2 0 0 0
J.Elmre lf 3 0 1 1 Garlick lf 1 0 1 1
C.Shrpe lf 1 0 1 0 Gsselin lf 2 0 1 0
B.Mdris rf 2 0 1 0 M.Mniak rf 2 0 0 0
D.Amral rf 1 0 0 0 Mzzotti rf 2 0 0 0
Pittsburgh 002 001 000 3
Philadelphia 400 000 00x 4

2B_Sanchez (1), Elmore (1), Madris (1), Quinn (1), Bruce 2 (2). CS_Sharpe (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Pirates
Williams L, 0-0 2 4 4 4 1 0
Noesi 1 1 0 0 0 0
Burdi 2-3 1 0 0 1 1
DuRapau 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Brubaker 1 1 0 0 0 1
Ponce 1 0 0 0 2 1
Weiman 1 1 0 0 0 1
Phillies
Nola W, 0-0 2 3 0 0 0 1
Romero 1 2 2 2 2 1
Davis H, 0 1 1 0 0 0 1
Llovera H, 0 2 2 1 1 2 0
McGarry H, 0 1 0 0 0 0 3
Guerra H, 0 1 2-3 3 0 0 1 2
Singer S, 0-0 1-3 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by_Williams (Realmuto), Llovera (Bae).

WP_Williams.

Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger First, Dan Iassogna Second, Vic Carapazza Third, DJ Reybur.

T_3:06. A_6,989

