Phillies 8, Orioles 7

|Orioles
|
|
|
|
|
|Phillies
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|37
|7
|11
|7
|
|Totals
|37
|8
|13
|7
|
|Au.Hays cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Haseley cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wlliams rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|D L Crz cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sntnder dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Kingery 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Bnnon pr
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Cstillo 2b
|2
|1
|2
|0
|
|R.Nunez 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|J.Rndon 3b
|1
|1
|1
|2
|
|Da.Hall 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mntcstl lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wlliams lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|McKenna lf
|1
|0
|0
|1
|
|Wlliams lf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Valaika 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Frsythe dh
|3
|2
|2
|1
|
|M.McCoy 2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Gterrez ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Herrera 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gsselin 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|T.Davis 1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|A.Listi 3b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|R.Mrtin ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Mahtook rf
|2
|1
|1
|3
|
|M.Cnelo ss
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|J.Ortiz rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Wynns c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Trreyes ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Crvenka c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|N.Maton ss
|2
|1
|1
|2
|
|Mullins rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Lrtigue c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jarrett rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Marchan c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Baltimore
|000
|001
|240
|—
|7
|Philadelphia
|000
|304
|001
|—
|8
E_Davis (1), Castillo (1), Listi (1). 2B_Nunez (1), Rondon (1), Canelo (1), Castillo (1), Hoskins (1), Torreyes (1). HR_Valaika (1), Martin (1), Williams (1), Forsythe (1), Mahtook (1), Maton (1). SB_Mullins (1).
|Orioles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cobb
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hess
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Akin
|2
|
|4
|3
|3
|0
|2
|Lakins
|
|1-3
|3
|4
|4
|1
|1
|Gonzalez
|
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Sulser
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Kremer L, 0-0
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Phillies
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Velasquez
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Rosso
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Liriano H, 0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Norris H, 0
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Dohy
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Garcia
|1
|
|5
|4
|3
|0
|1
|Warren W, 0-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
WP_Velasquez, Garcia.
Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi First, Marty Foster Second, Alex Tosi Third, Adam Bec.
T_2:50. A_4,718
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.