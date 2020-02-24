Phillies 8, Orioles 7

Orioles Phillies ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 37 7 11 7 Totals 37 8 13 7 Au.Hays cf 2 0 0 0 Haseley cf 3 0 0 0 Wlliams rf 2 1 1 0 D L Crz cf 2 0 0 0 Sntnder dh 3 0 1 1 Kingery 2b 3 0 0 0 R.Bnnon pr 2 1 1 0 Cstillo 2b 2 1 2 0 R.Nunez 3b 3 0 1 0 Hoskins 1b 3 0 1 0 J.Rndon 3b 1 1 1 2 Da.Hall 1b 2 0 0 0 Mntcstl lf 3 0 0 0 Wlliams lf 2 1 1 0 McKenna lf 1 0 0 1 Wlliams lf 3 1 2 1 Valaika 2b 3 1 1 1 Frsythe dh 3 2 2 1 M.McCoy 2b 1 1 0 0 Gterrez ph 0 0 0 0 Herrera 1b 3 0 1 0 Gsselin 3b 2 0 1 0 T.Davis 1b 1 0 1 0 A.Listi 3b 1 1 0 0 R.Mrtin ss 3 1 1 1 Mahtook rf 2 1 1 3 M.Cnelo ss 1 0 1 1 J.Ortiz rf 2 0 0 0 A.Wynns c 2 0 0 0 Trreyes ss 2 0 1 0 Crvenka c 2 0 0 0 N.Maton ss 2 1 1 2 Mullins rf 3 1 1 0 Lrtigue c 1 0 0 0 Jarrett rf 1 0 0 0 Marchan c 2 0 1 0

Baltimore 000 001 240 — 7 Philadelphia 000 304 001 — 8

E_Davis (1), Castillo (1), Listi (1). 2B_Nunez (1), Rondon (1), Canelo (1), Castillo (1), Hoskins (1), Torreyes (1). HR_Valaika (1), Martin (1), Williams (1), Forsythe (1), Mahtook (1), Maton (1). SB_Mullins (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Orioles Cobb 1 1 0 0 0 0 Hess 2 1 0 0 1 3 Akin 2 4 3 3 0 2 Lakins 1-3 3 4 4 1 1 Gonzalez 2-3 2 0 0 0 2 Sulser 1 0 0 0 1 1 Kremer L, 0-0 1 1-3 2 1 0 0 2

Phillies Velasquez 2 1 0 0 1 1 Rosso 2 1 0 0 0 2 Liriano H, 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 Norris H, 0 1 2 1 1 0 0 Dohy 1 2 2 2 0 1 Garcia 1 5 4 3 0 1 Warren W, 0-0 1 0 0 0 0 3

WP_Velasquez, Garcia.

Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi First, Marty Foster Second, Alex Tosi Third, Adam Bec.

T_2:50. A_4,718

