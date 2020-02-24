Listen Live Sports

Phillies 8, Orioles 7

February 24, 2020 4:13 pm
 
< a min read
      
Orioles Phillies
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 37 7 11 7 Totals 37 8 13 7
Au.Hays cf 2 0 0 0 Haseley cf 3 0 0 0
Wlliams rf 2 1 1 0 D L Crz cf 2 0 0 0
Sntnder dh 3 0 1 1 Kingery 2b 3 0 0 0
R.Bnnon pr 2 1 1 0 Cstillo 2b 2 1 2 0
R.Nunez 3b 3 0 1 0 Hoskins 1b 3 0 1 0
J.Rndon 3b 1 1 1 2 Da.Hall 1b 2 0 0 0
Mntcstl lf 3 0 0 0 Wlliams lf 2 1 1 0
McKenna lf 1 0 0 1 Wlliams lf 3 1 2 1
Valaika 2b 3 1 1 1 Frsythe dh 3 2 2 1
M.McCoy 2b 1 1 0 0 Gterrez ph 0 0 0 0
Herrera 1b 3 0 1 0 Gsselin 3b 2 0 1 0
T.Davis 1b 1 0 1 0 A.Listi 3b 1 1 0 0
R.Mrtin ss 3 1 1 1 Mahtook rf 2 1 1 3
M.Cnelo ss 1 0 1 1 J.Ortiz rf 2 0 0 0
A.Wynns c 2 0 0 0 Trreyes ss 2 0 1 0
Crvenka c 2 0 0 0 N.Maton ss 2 1 1 2
Mullins rf 3 1 1 0 Lrtigue c 1 0 0 0
Jarrett rf 1 0 0 0 Marchan c 2 0 1 0
Baltimore 000 001 240 7
Philadelphia 000 304 001 8

E_Davis (1), Castillo (1), Listi (1). 2B_Nunez (1), Rondon (1), Canelo (1), Castillo (1), Hoskins (1), Torreyes (1). HR_Valaika (1), Martin (1), Williams (1), Forsythe (1), Mahtook (1), Maton (1). SB_Mullins (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Orioles
Cobb 1 1 0 0 0 0
Hess 2 1 0 0 1 3
Akin 2 4 3 3 0 2
Lakins 1-3 3 4 4 1 1
Gonzalez 2-3 2 0 0 0 2
Sulser 1 0 0 0 1 1
Kremer L, 0-0 1 1-3 2 1 0 0 2
Phillies
Velasquez 2 1 0 0 1 1
Rosso 2 1 0 0 0 2
Liriano H, 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
Norris H, 0 1 2 1 1 0 0
Dohy 1 2 2 2 0 1
Garcia 1 5 4 3 0 1
Warren W, 0-0 1 0 0 0 0 3

WP_Velasquez, Garcia.

Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi First, Marty Foster Second, Alex Tosi Third, Adam Bec.

T_2:50. A_4,718

