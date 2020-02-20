Listen Live Sports

Phillips leads balanced Lancers past USC Upstate 68-58

February 20, 2020 8:58 pm
 
< a min read
      

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Shabooty Phillips scored 13 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and dished four assists as Longwood defeated USC Upstate 68-58 on Thursday night.

Phillips’ double-double was his second this season and fifth career. Jashaun Smith and Juan Munoz also scored 13 points each for Longwood (12-17, 7-9 Big South Conference) as the Lancers won a second straight. Leslie Nkereuwem added 10 points and eight rebounds.

The surging Lancers are 6-3 in their last nine games and never trailed Thursday as they seek a top eight Big South finish with a home game in the conference tournament’s first round.

Tommy Bruner led the Spartans (11-17, 6-9) with 20 points, Everette Hammond added 15 points and six assists. USC Upstate shot 32% from the floor (20-for-63).

Longwood was 23-for-54 shooting (43%) and outrebounded the Spartans 45-32

Longwood plays High Point at home on Saturday. South Carolina Upstate faces Radford on the road on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

