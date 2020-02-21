Listen Live Sports

Phils beat Realmuto in arbitration; teams lead players 7-4

February 21, 2020 1:54 am
 
PHOENIX (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies won their arbitration case against All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto on Thursday, putting teams ahead of players 7-4 this year and ensuring clubs will finish with a winning record.

Realmuto will get a raise from $6.05 million to $10 million instead of his $12.4 million request.

Arbitrators Gary Kendellen, Jeanne Charles and Richard Bloch made the decision a day after hearing arguments.

Obtained from Miami just before spring training last year, Realmuto hit .275 with 25 homers and 83 RBIs, earning his second straight All-Star selection.

He lost at a hearing two years ago, when he was given Miami’s $2.9 million offer instead of his $3.5 million request.

A decision is pending for Arizona pitcher Archie Bradley, whose case was argued Tuesday.

Phillies reliever Héctor Neris agreed Thursday night to a $4.6 million, one-year deal, avoiding a hearing.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

