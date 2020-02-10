Listen Live Sports

Phoenix Suns waive guard Tyler Johnson

February 10, 2020
 
PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Suns waived veteran guard Tyler Johnson on Monday.

The 27-year-old Johnson was acquired in a trade with Miami in the middle of last season. He averaged 11.1 points per game last season after coming to the Suns, but struggled to find a consistent role this year, averaging a career-low 5.7 points in 31 games, including three starts.

He was in the final season of a four-year deal that pays about $19 million this year. Johnson has been battling a sore right knee and missed the past four games.

