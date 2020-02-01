PHOTO GALLERY: A selection of pictures from the past week

Listen Live Sports

February 1, 2020
 
Here’s your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week’s gallery includes people wearing masks at a train station in Beijing; a protest against Israel and the U.S. at a separation wall in the West Bank; and tennis player Roger Federer returning a shot illuminated in a shaft of light.

___

This gallery contains photos from the week of Jan. 25-31, 2020.

