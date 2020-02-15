Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

PHOTO GALLERY: A selection of pictures from the past week

February 15, 2020 7:28 am
 
< a min read
      

Here’s your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week’s gallery includes Bong Joon Ho reacting as he is presented with the award for best picture for “Parasite” at the Oscars, a runner in Minneapolis braves the cold weather, a man rescued by Spanish maritime authorities standing with a group of migrants on a rescue vessel as they arrive at Malaga port, Spain, and Siba, the standard poodle, poses for photographs after winning Best in Show in the 144th Westminster Kennel Club dog show.

___

This gallery contains photos from the week of Feb. 9-14, 2020.

Advertisement

See the latest AP photo galleries: https://apimagesblog.com

        Insight by Mapbox: Federal practitioners delve into issues surrounding geospatial information and its use in applications in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

Follow AP photographers on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP/lists/ap-photographers

Follow AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

Visit AP Images online: http://www.apimages.comhttp://www.apimages.com/

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|18 AUSA Breakfast Series - LTG Thomas A....
2|18 Vision Defense Strategic Planning Forum
2|18 SNG Live: IT Modernization
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Harlem Hellfighters, most awarded unit in WWI

Today in History

1903: Commerce Department created