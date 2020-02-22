Listen Live Sports

PHOTO GALLERY: A selection of pictures from the past week

February 22, 2020 4:14 am
 
Here’s your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week’s gallery includes a demonstrator doing a handstand at the site of a protest in Baghdad, Iraq; a dramatic crash during the Daytona 500 car race; and Democratic presidential candidates vying for attention during their debate in Las Vegas.

___

This gallery contains photos from the week of Feb. 15-21, 2020.

