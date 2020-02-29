Listen Live Sports

Phyfe leads Northern Iowa past Drake 70-43

February 29, 2020 8:43 pm
 
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Austin Phyfe scored 17 points and grabbed 18 rebounds and Northern Iowa rolled past Drake 70-43 on Saturday to capture the Missouri Valley Conference championship.

AJ Green and Isaiah Brown added 15 points each for the Panthers (25-5, 14-4) and Noah Carter scored 11.

Northern Iowa led 30-18 at the half, holding Drake to 31% shooting. In the second half the Panthers heated up, hitting 5 of 10 from 3-point range and shooting 53% overall while holding Drake to 30%.

Roman Penn had 17 points and seven rebounds for the Bulldogs (18-13, 8-10). Liam Robbins added 10 rebounds and four blocks.

Northern Iowa defeated Drake 83-73 on Feb. 8.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

