Pickett scores 27 to lift Siena past Rider 73-64

February 14, 2020 11:35 pm
 
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Jalen Pickett had a season-high 27 points as Siena won its 300th Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference win, defeating Rider 73-64 on Friday night.

The Saints were the third MAAC program to reach 300 wins, joining Iona (393) and Manhattan (309) — who both joined the league eight years prior to Siena.

Elijah Burns had 12 points for Siena (12-10, 8-5). Donald Carey added 11 points. Manny Camper had 10 points.

Frederick Scott had 21 points for the Broncs (14-10, 8-6). Tyere Marshall added 13 points. Stevie Jordan had 10 points.

The Saints leveled the season series against the Broncs with the win. Rider defeated Siena 85-77 on Jan. 5. Siena plays Manhattan at home on Sunday. Rider plays Quinnipiac at home on Sunday.

It was Siena’s 11th straight home win.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

