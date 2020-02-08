Pickett, Siena host Canisius

Canisius (9-14, 4-8) vs. Siena (11-10, 7-5)

Times Union Center, Albany, New York; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Malik Johnson and Canisius will go up against Jalen Pickett and Siena. The senior Johnson is averaging 12.2 points and 6.6 assists over the last five games. Pickett, a sophomore, is averaging 13.8 points and eight assists over the last five games.

SUPER SENIORS: Canisius’ Johnson, Majesty Brandon and Scott Hitchon have collectively accounted for 50 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 60 percent of all Golden Griffins points over the last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Saints have given up just 69.1 points per game to conference opponents so far. That’s an improvement from the 73.3 per game they gave up in non-conference play.

CREATING OFFENSE: Pickett has either made or assisted on 50 percent of all Siena field goals over the last five games. Pickett has 27 field goals and 40 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Canisius is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 60 points and 9-8 when scoring at least 60.

TWO STREAKS: Canisius has dropped its last three road games, scoring 60.3 points and allowing 64.3 points during those contests. Siena has won its last 10 home games, scoring an average of 75.7 points while giving up 64.7.

DID YOU KNOW: Siena is ranked first among MAAC teams with an average of 73.3 points per game. The Saints have averaged 77.2 points per game over their last five games.

