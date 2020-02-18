Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Pierre’s go-ahead 3 carries UMass past St. Louis

February 18, 2020 10:57 pm
 
< a min read
      

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Tre Mitchell scored 24 points and Dibaji Walker added 14 points off the bench and UMass edged Saint Louis 67-63 on Tuesday night.

Carl Pierre’s 3-pointer with 1:49 left broke a tie at 62 and the Minutemen (11-15, 5-8 Atlantic 10 Conference) held on. Preston Santos added 13 points and Sean East II distributed seven assists. UMass distributed 18 assists on 27-made field goals.

Jordan Goodwin’s layup just out of halftime put the Billikens up 41-31 before UMass began a methodical march back. Samba Dialla’s jumper with 9:18 to play put it up 50-49 and neither team led by more than four going forward.

Goodwin had 22 points and 14 rebounds, Javonte Perkins scored 19 and Demarius Jacobs 10 for St. Louis (18-8, 7-6).

Advertisement

UMass plays Fordham on the road on Saturday. Saint Louis plays VCU at home on Friday.

        Insight by Mapbox: Federal practitioners delve into issues surrounding geospatial information and its use in applications in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 Boot Camp for GSA Multiple Award...
2|20 CMMC - A Small Business Forum for...
2|20 Capture the Flag
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines go hiking through Camp Wilson

Today in History

1792: Postal Service Act establishes US Post Office Department