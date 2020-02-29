Pirates 2, Twins 0

Pirates Twins ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 31 2 7 2 Totals 31 0 5 0 K.Nwman ss 3 0 0 0 Adranza 2b 2 0 1 0 On.Cruz ss 1 0 0 0 Rnhimer pr 1 0 0 0 K.Hayes 3b 2 1 1 0 Dnldson 3b 3 0 1 0 J.Oliva cf 1 0 0 0 D.Maggi 3b 1 0 1 0 J.Rddle 2b 3 0 1 0 Ne.Cruz dh 2 0 1 0 C.Tlson pr 1 0 0 0 T.Telis ph 1 0 0 0 J.Osuna 1b 3 0 1 1 Rosario lf 3 0 0 0 W.Craig 1b 1 1 1 0 Krlloff lf 1 0 1 0 S.Brito rf 3 0 0 0 A.Avila c 3 0 0 0 J.Delay c 0 0 0 0 Jeffers c 1 0 0 0 A.Susac c 2 0 1 0 Ja.Cave rf 2 0 0 0 Hu.Owen 3b 1 0 0 0 B.Roker rf 2 0 0 0 K.Krmer dh 3 0 1 1 R.Lewis ss 2 0 0 0 J.Elmre lf 4 0 0 0 Blnnhrn 2b 1 0 0 0 J.Mrtin cf 3 0 1 0 Za.Wiel 1b 2 0 0 0 Hmilton 1b 1 0 0 0 Clstino cf 2 0 0 0 Krrigan cf 1 0 0 0

Pittsburgh 000 001 001 — 2 Minnesota 000 000 000 — 0

DP_Pittsburgh 0, Minnesota 66. LOB_Pittsburgh 6, Minnesota 6. 2B_Riddle (1), Osuna (2), Craig (1), Adrianza (1), Donaldson (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Pirates Holland 2 2-3 2 0 0 1 2 Weiman 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Rodriguez 1 0 0 0 0 1 Neverauskas W, 1-0 1 1 0 0 0 2 Holmes H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Erlin H, 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Del Pozo H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 Jerez H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 DuRapau S, 1-1 1 1 0 0 0 1

Twins Berrios 3 1 0 0 2 2 Romo 1 1 0 0 0 3 Clippard 1 0 0 0 0 1 Rogers L, 0-1 1 3 1 1 0 1 Littell 2 0 0 0 1 3 Garton 1 2 1 1 1 0

HBP_by_Holland (Adrianza).

Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook First, Fieldin Culbreth Second, Erich Bacchus Third, Jeremy Rigg.

T_2:53. A_7,411

