Pirates 2, Twins 0

|Pirates
|
|
|
|
|
|Twins
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|31
|2
|7
|2
|
|Totals
|31
|0
|5
|0
|
|K.Nwman ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Adranza 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|On.Cruz ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rnhimer pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|K.Hayes 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Dnldson 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|J.Oliva cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Maggi 3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|J.Rddle 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ne.Cruz dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|C.Tlson pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|T.Telis ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Osuna 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Rosario lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|W.Craig 1b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Krlloff lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|S.Brito rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Avila c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Delay c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jeffers c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Susac c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ja.Cave rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hu.Owen 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Roker rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|K.Krmer dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|R.Lewis ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Elmre lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Blnnhrn 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Mrtin cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Za.Wiel 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hmilton 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Clstino cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Krrigan cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pittsburgh
|000
|001
|001
|—
|2
|Minnesota
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
DP_Pittsburgh 0, Minnesota 66. LOB_Pittsburgh 6, Minnesota 6. 2B_Riddle (1), Osuna (2), Craig (1), Adrianza (1), Donaldson (2).
|Pirates
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Holland
|2
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Weiman
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Rodriguez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Neverauskas W, 1-0
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Holmes H, 1
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Erlin H, 1
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Del Pozo H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Jerez H, 1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|DuRapau S, 1-1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Twins
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Berrios
|3
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Romo
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Clippard
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Rogers L, 0-1
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Littell
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Garton
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
HBP_by_Holland (Adrianza).
Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook First, Fieldin Culbreth Second, Erich Bacchus Third, Jeremy Rigg.
T_2:53. A_7,411
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.