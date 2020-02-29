Listen Live Sports

...

Pirates 2, Twins 0

February 29, 2020 9:11 pm
 
< a min read
      
Pirates Twins
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 2 7 2 Totals 31 0 5 0
K.Nwman ss 3 0 0 0 Adranza 2b 2 0 1 0
On.Cruz ss 1 0 0 0 Rnhimer pr 1 0 0 0
K.Hayes 3b 2 1 1 0 Dnldson 3b 3 0 1 0
J.Oliva cf 1 0 0 0 D.Maggi 3b 1 0 1 0
J.Rddle 2b 3 0 1 0 Ne.Cruz dh 2 0 1 0
C.Tlson pr 1 0 0 0 T.Telis ph 1 0 0 0
J.Osuna 1b 3 0 1 1 Rosario lf 3 0 0 0
W.Craig 1b 1 1 1 0 Krlloff lf 1 0 1 0
S.Brito rf 3 0 0 0 A.Avila c 3 0 0 0
J.Delay c 0 0 0 0 Jeffers c 1 0 0 0
A.Susac c 2 0 1 0 Ja.Cave rf 2 0 0 0
Hu.Owen 3b 1 0 0 0 B.Roker rf 2 0 0 0
K.Krmer dh 3 0 1 1 R.Lewis ss 2 0 0 0
J.Elmre lf 4 0 0 0 Blnnhrn 2b 1 0 0 0
J.Mrtin cf 3 0 1 0 Za.Wiel 1b 2 0 0 0
Hmilton 1b 1 0 0 0
Clstino cf 2 0 0 0
Krrigan cf 1 0 0 0
Pittsburgh 000 001 001 2
Minnesota 000 000 000 0

DP_Pittsburgh 0, Minnesota 66. LOB_Pittsburgh 6, Minnesota 6. 2B_Riddle (1), Osuna (2), Craig (1), Adrianza (1), Donaldson (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Pirates
Holland 2 2-3 2 0 0 1 2
Weiman 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Rodriguez 1 0 0 0 0 1
Neverauskas W, 1-0 1 1 0 0 0 2
Holmes H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Erlin H, 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Del Pozo H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Jerez H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 0
DuRapau S, 1-1 1 1 0 0 0 1
Twins
Berrios 3 1 0 0 2 2
Romo 1 1 0 0 0 3
Clippard 1 0 0 0 0 1
Rogers L, 0-1 1 3 1 1 0 1
Littell 2 0 0 0 1 3
Garton 1 2 1 1 1 0

HBP_by_Holland (Adrianza).

Umpires_Home, Sam Holbrook First, Fieldin Culbreth Second, Erich Bacchus Third, Jeremy Rigg.

T_2:53. A_7,411

