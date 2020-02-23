Listen Live Sports

Pivec scores 24, No. 15 Oregon St. women top Cal, snap skid

February 23, 2020
 
BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Mikayla Pivec scored 24 points on 10-of-17 shooting and No. 15 Oregon State beat California 76-63 on Sunday to snap a four-game losing streak — its longest skid since February of 2013.

Destiny Slocum added 17 points and Maddie Washington scored 10 for Oregon State. The Beavers (20-8, 8-8 Pac-12) have won at least 20 games in seven consecutive seasons.

Pivec made a layup and then two free throws before Slocum hit a jumper to make it 20-16 midway through the second quarter and Oregon State never again trailed. Cal tied it twice before halftime but Washington made back-to-back baskets to spark a 13-4 run that gave the Beavers a 10-point lead with three minutes left in the third and Pivec scored six points in a 14-0 spurt that made it 62-43 early in the fourth.

Cailyn Crocker and Jaelyn Brown scored 17 points apiece for Cal (10-17, 2-14).

Oregon State has won 10 in a row against the Golden Bears to even that all-time series at 38.

The Beavers are fifth in the Pac-12 standings, one game back of No. 21 Arizona State, with two regular-season games remaining. The top four teams earn a bye into the quarterfinals of next month’s conference tournament.

