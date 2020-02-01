Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Pleasant leads Abilene Christian over Incarnate Word 72-58

February 1, 2020 10:52 pm
 
< a min read
      

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Joe Pleasant scored 19 points as Abilene Christian defeated Incarnate Word 72-58 on Saturday night. Payten Ricks added 18 points for the Wildcats, while Clay Gayman chipped in 15.

Vincent Miszkiewicz had 11 points and nine rebounds for the Cardinals (5-16, 2-8 Southland Conference). Dwight Murray Jr. added 11 points. Des Balentine had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Abilene Christian (12-9, 7-3) faces Northwestern State on the road on Wednesday. Incarnate Word takes on Sam Houston State at home on Wednesday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

