Pointer, Trasi lead LSU women past Lady Vols 75-65

February 13, 2020 9:43 pm
 
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Khayla Pointer scored 24 points with 10 rebounds and six assists, Awa Trasi had five 3-pointers and scored 22 points, and LSU handed No. 25 Tennessee its third-straight loss, 75-65 on Thursday night.

The duo combined for 16 points in the fourth quarter when the Tigers outscored the Lady Vols 26-17. LSU was 7 of 12 from the field with two Trasi 3s and 10 of 16 from the line. Tennessee was 6 of 14 with four turnovers.

Rennia Davis hit a 3-pointer with 7:50 to play to pull Tennessee within 56-54 but Pointer had back-to-back baskets, Trasi had the next two LSU buckets and the lead was 69-58 with less than three minutes to go following a 13-4 run.

Tiara Young added 10 points for LSU (18-5, 8-3 Southeastern Conference), which won its fourth-straight.

Davis had 19, 15 in the second half, for the Lady Vols (17-7, 7-4), who won the first meeting 63-58 on Jan. 26 when Davis scored 30.

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

