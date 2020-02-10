Portland St. 83, N. Colorado 71

PORTLAND ST. (12-13)

Nuhu 4-6 5-6 13, Walker 10-15 2-2 22, Hauser 1-6 6-6 8, Woods 4-6 2-3 10, Golder 1-4 0-0 2, Hamrick 6-8 0-0 13, Burke 1-3 0-0 2, Goolsby 3-4 3-3 9, Greeley 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 32-56 18-20 83.

N. COLORADO (15-8)

Jockuch 1-1 0-2 2, Harris 3-10 0-0 8, Hume 10-21 2-2 26, Johnson 2-9 0-0 6, Radebaugh 4-11 4-4 13, Edwards 2-3 2-5 6, Smoots 3-4 0-0 8, McCobb 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 26-63 8-13 71.

Halftime_Portland St. 36-31. 3-Point Goals_Portland St. 1-7 (Hamrick 1-1, Burke 0-1, Woods 0-2, Hauser 0-3), N. Colorado 11-36 (Hume 4-13, Smoots 2-2, Johnson 2-7, Harris 2-9, Radebaugh 1-3, McCobb 0-2). Fouled Out_Jockuch. Rebounds_Portland St. 32 (Nuhu 8), N. Colorado 29 (Hume 8). Assists_Portland St. 8 (Hamrick 5), N. Colorado 12 (Radebaugh 5). Total Fouls_Portland St. 15, N. Colorado 16. A_1,158 (2,734).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.