Portland St. 89, Idaho St. 76

PORTLAND ST. (15-14)

Nuhu 6-11 3-3 15, Walker 2-5 0-0 5, Greeley 2-4 2-2 6, Hauser 6-18 0-0 14, Woods 12-19 3-3 29, Goolsby 3-5 0-0 6, Hamrick 5-7 1-2 12, Burke 0-2 2-2 2, Whitaker 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 36-75 11-12 89.

IDAHO ST. (6-20)

Maker 6-14 0-0 15, Udengwu 4-8 5-8 13, Cool 6-10 0-0 15, Smellie 3-8 0-0 6, Stutzman 4-8 2-2 11, Rushin 3-4 0-0 6, Aguirre 1-1 2-2 4, Porter 2-4 2-4 6, Edelmayer 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-58 11-16 76.

Halftime_Portland St. 43-32. 3-Point Goals_Portland St. 6-21 (Woods 2-5, Hauser 2-9, Walker 1-1, Hamrick 1-2, Burke 0-2, Greeley 0-2), Idaho St. 7-17 (Cool 3-3, Maker 3-6, Stutzman 1-4, Smellie 0-4). Rebounds_Portland St. 31 (Nuhu 11), Idaho St. 33 (Udengwu 8). Assists_Portland St. 9 (Woods 4), Idaho St. 13 (Smellie, Stutzman 3). Total Fouls_Portland St. 17, Idaho St. 14. A_1,396 (3,214).

