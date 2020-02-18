Portland St. 90, Idaho 69

IDAHO (7-18)

Blakney 2-2 2-2 6, Forrest 3-6 1-2 7, Allen 5-14 6-6 16, Thacker 5-9 1-1 11, Garvin 1-6 0-0 2, Thiombane 3-5 3-5 9, Fraser 3-6 3-4 9, Christmas 1-4 0-0 2, Quinnett 0-1 0-0 0, Wilson 1-2 0-0 2, Dixon 1-2 2-2 4, Woodward 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 25-58 19-24 69.

PORTLAND ST. (13-14)

Nuhu 5-9 2-3 12, Walker 6-9 3-4 15, Hauser 8-15 2-4 24, Woods 3-9 2-2 9, Golder 4-5 1-2 10, Hamrick 1-5 1-2 3, Goolsby 3-6 2-2 8, Burke 2-4 0-0 5, Greeley 2-4 0-0 4, Giannosa 0-1 0-0 0, Wood 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-67 13-19 90.

Halftime_Portland St. 45-26. 3-Point Goals_Idaho 0-7 (Christmas 0-1, Quinnett 0-1, Allen 0-2, Garvin 0-3), Portland St. 9-24 (Hauser 6-10, Golder 1-2, Burke 1-3, Woods 1-6, Hamrick 0-1, Goolsby 0-2). Rebounds_Idaho 32 (Forrest 7), Portland St. 34 (Nuhu 6). Assists_Idaho 14 (Allen 4), Portland St. 24 (Woods 7). Total Fouls_Idaho 16, Portland St. 19. A_1,043 (3,000).

