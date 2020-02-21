Listen Live Sports

Portland St. uses balanced attack to subdue Montana St.

February 21, 2020 12:11 am
 
PORTLAND, Ore (AP) — Holland Woods scored 22 points and Portland State pulled away from Montana State for an 87-77 win on Thursday night.

Amin Adamu’s layup with 10:12 left ended a 9-2 Montana State run that brought the Bobcats within 61-59. The Vikings (14-14, 8-8 Big Sky Conference) responded with a 15-4 run in just under five minutes to take control. Montana State (14-12, 8-7) led 39-36 at halftime. Sal Nuhu scored 12 points with 11 rebounds and Rashaad Goolsby scored 10. The Vikings had 10 players enter the scoring column.

Adamu led the Bobcats with 21 points, Borja Fernandez scored 15, Jubrile Belo 12, Mychael Paulo 11 and Ladan Ricketts 10.

___

More AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

