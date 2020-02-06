Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Porto denies wrongdoing after report of probe into president

February 6, 2020 7:27 am
 
< a min read
      

PORTO, Portugal (AP) — Portuguese soccer club Porto denied wrongdoing on Thursday after a local magazine said the club and its president were being investigated for tax fraud and money laundering related to the transfer of players such as Radamel Falcão and Iker Casillas.

The magazine Sábado said authorities were looking into Porto and club president Jorge Nuno de Lima Pinto da Costa over past transfers of players.

Porto said neither the club nor Costa were ever approached by authorities about the investigation. It said the timing of the release of the information was suspicious, coming just before a decisive Portuguese league match against rival Benfica.

The teams play on Saturday in Porto. The hosts trail Benfica by seven points after 19 matches.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Okta: Learn how the State Department’s Directorate of Defense Trade Controls has accomplished what is believed to be nirvana when it comes to identity management during this free webinar.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|6 Suits and Spooks DC 2020
2|7 Certified Government Meeting...
2|7 Power Breakfast: M&A Outlook
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Little Rock (LCS 9) departs for her maiden deployment

Today in History

1984: Navy captain first human to do untethered space walk