Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Postponed Blues-Ducks game rescheduled for March 11

February 16, 2020 6:10 pm
 
< a min read
      

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Anaheim Ducks’ postponed game against the St. Louis Blues will be played March 11.

The NHL announced the new date Sunday for the game that was postponed after Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester collapsed on the bench during the first period last Tuesday.

The game will begin with a 1-1 score, as it was at the time of the postponement. It will follow a full 60-minute format.

The league also moved up the defending Stanley Cup champion Blues’ game against Florida from March 10 to March 9.

Advertisement

The new schedule means the Ducks will have back-to-back home games on March 10 and March 11, giving them four home games in six days overall.

        Insight by EY: Experts address how they are transforming their agencies by addressing their mission and vision in this exclusive executive briefing.

Bouwmeester is still recovering after going into cardiac arrest. He had a cardioverter defibrillator implanted into his chest at UCI Medical Center in Orange County, where he has been hospitalized since the incident.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|18 AUSA Breakfast Series - LTG Thomas A....
2|18 Vision Defense Strategic Planning Forum
2|18 SNG Live: IT Modernization
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Loadmasters secure, off-load cargo on board an aircraft

Today in History

1841: First continuous filibuster in the Senate begins