Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Potter leads George Washington past George Mason 73-67

February 15, 2020 7:39 pm
 
< a min read
      

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Armel Potter had 20 points as George Washington topped George Mason 73-67 on Saturday.

Maceo Jack had 19 points for George Washington (11-14, 5-7 Atlantic 10 Conference). Jameer Nelson Jr. added 16 points. Jamison Battle had 13 points.

George Washington totaled 45 points in the second half, a season best for the team.

Xavier Johnson had 17 points for the Patriots (14-11, 3-9). AJ Wilson added 15 points and seven rebounds. Josh Oduro had 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Advertisement

The Colonials improve to 2-0 against the Patriots for the season. George Washington defeated George Mason 73-67 on Jan. 15. George Washington takes on Duquesne on the road on Wednesday. George Mason faces Richmond on the road on Wednesday.

        Insight by Mapbox: Federal practitioners delve into issues surrounding geospatial information and its use in applications in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|17 AI in Government Feb 2020 Event with...
2|18 AUSA Breakfast Series - LTG Thomas A....
2|18 Vision Defense Strategic Planning Forum
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

VP disembarks Air Force Two at Charleston Air Force Base

Today in History

1801: Thomas Jefferson elected third president of United States