Prairie View 69, Ark.-Pine Bluff 61

February 22, 2020 10:41 pm
 
PRAIRIE VIEW (15-11)

Patterson 8-13 9-11 25, Andrus 4-11 3-4 11, Ellis 2-11 2-3 8, Lister 6-14 0-1 15, Sneed 0-2 2-4 2, Wiliams 1-2 1-3 3, Cox 0-0 2-2 2, Henry 1-1 1-2 3, J.Jackson 0-0 0-0 0, Bynum 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-54 20-30 69.

ARK.-PINE BLUFF (3-23)

Banyard 5-5 2-7 13, Bell 5-14 3-4 14, Carter 3-5 2-2 11, Morris 1-2 2-4 5, Wallace 1-5 0-2 3, Wilson 1-7 4-4 6, Posey 1-4 0-0 2, Z.Jackson 1-3 0-0 3, McDyess 0-1 2-5 2, McNair 1-2 0-0 2, Stredic 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-48 15-28 61.

Halftime_Ark.-Pine Bluff 34-28. 3-Point Goals_Prairie View 5-19 (Lister 3-9, Ellis 2-9, Patterson 0-1), Ark.-Pine Bluff 8-20 (Carter 3-5, Banyard 1-1, Morris 1-1, Z.Jackson 1-2, Wallace 1-3, Bell 1-4, Posey 0-2, Wilson 0-2). Fouled Out_Wiliams, Banyard, Carter, Posey. Rebounds_Prairie View 26 (Patterson 9), Ark.-Pine Bluff 40 (Carter 8). Assists_Prairie View 8 (Andrus, Ellis, Sneed 2), Ark.-Pine Bluff 14 (Wilson 5). Total Fouls_Prairie View 22, Ark.-Pine Bluff 24. A_1,465 (4,500).

