Prairie View 69, Texas Southern 59

TEXAS SOUTHERN (10-13)

Ewing 3-4 1-5 7, Hopkins 5-9 3-6 13, Rasas 3-4 2-2 8, Armstrong 3-11 2-3 8, Jones 2-10 0-0 5, Lumpkin 4-4 2-3 10, Baldwin 1-2 0-0 2, Etienne 3-5 0-3 6, Ja’Ma.Redus 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-49 10-22 59.

PRAIRIE VIEW (12-11)

Patterson 10-16 7-9 27, Andrus 9-14 5-5 23, Ellis 1-4 0-0 3, Lister 3-6 2-2 8, Sneed 0-2 3-6 3, Wiliams 0-3 3-4 3, Cox 0-1 0-0 0, Williams 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 24-48 20-26 69.

Halftime_Texas Southern 39-34. 3-Point Goals_Texas Southern 1-8 (Jones 1-4, Armstrong 0-1, Etienne 0-1, Hopkins 0-2), Prairie View 1-11 (Ellis 1-3, Wiliams 0-1, Lister 0-3, Patterson 0-4). Fouled Out_Ewing. Rebounds_Texas Southern 23 (Hopkins 6), Prairie View 36 (Patterson 14). Assists_Texas Southern 12 (Armstrong 8), Prairie View 16 (Wiliams 5). Total Fouls_Texas Southern 19, Prairie View 20. A_7,843 (6,500).

