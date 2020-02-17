Prairie View 70, Jackson St. 61

JACKSON ST. (10-16)

McKinnis 4-7 6-12 14, James 6-14 5-8 17, Jarrett 0-3 4-4 4, Wallis 4-8 2-7 11, Griffin 4-10 1-1 9, Ross 1-5 4-5 6, McClelland 0-2 0-0 0, Warner 0-2 0-0 0, Spencer 0-1 0-2 0, Howard 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-52 22-39 61.

PRAIRIE VIEW (14-11)

Patterson 3-7 3-4 9, Andrus 7-15 5-5 19, Ellis 5-9 0-0 15, Lister 3-8 2-2 11, Sneed 1-2 0-0 2, Henry 0-0 0-0 0, Wiliams 1-7 0-0 2, Williams 0-0 6-8 6, Cox 0-0 6-8 6, Bynum 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-48 22-27 70.

Halftime_Prairie View 37-32. 3-Point Goals_Jackson St. 1-16 (Wallis 1-3, Jarrett 0-1, McClelland 0-1, Griffin 0-2, Ross 0-2, Warner 0-2, James 0-5), Prairie View 8-19 (Ellis 5-8, Lister 3-7, Patterson 0-1, Wiliams 0-3). Fouled Out_Lister, Wiliams. Rebounds_Jackson St. 28 (McKinnis 11), Prairie View 38 (Patterson 8). Assists_Jackson St. 9 (Griffin 3), Prairie View 17 (Sneed 9). Total Fouls_Jackson St. 23, Prairie View 29.

