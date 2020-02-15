Prairie View 75, Grambling St. 69

GRAMBLING ST. (13-12)

D.Jackson 6-12 2-2 15, Christon 4-6 5-5 15, Edwards 2-5 2-5 7, Moss 3-6 6-6 14, Smith 6-12 5-7 17, Bunch 0-0 1-4 1, Randolph 0-1 0-0 0, Gaston 0-1 0-0 0, Cunningham 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-44 21-29 69.

PRAIRIE VIEW (13-11)

Patterson 8-14 2-5 20, Andrus 5-10 11-12 21, Ellis 1-6 0-0 3, Lister 7-15 0-0 18, Sneed 0-1 0-0 0, Wiliams 2-4 4-4 8, Williams 1-5 0-0 3, Cox 0-0 0-0 0, Henry 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 25-57 17-21 75.

Halftime_Grambling St. 37-29. 3-Point Goals_Grambling St. 6-17 (Christon 2-3, Moss 2-4, D.Jackson 1-1, Edwards 1-3, Cunningham 0-1, Smith 0-5), Prairie View 8-23 (Lister 4-10, Patterson 2-4, Williams 1-3, Ellis 1-5, Wiliams 0-1). Rebounds_Grambling St. 22 (Randolph 5), Prairie View 38 (Patterson 17). Assists_Grambling St. 14 (Smith 11), Prairie View 20 (Wiliams 7). Total Fouls_Grambling St. 20, Prairie View 24. A_389 (6,500).

