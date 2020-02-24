Prairie View 88, MVSU 69

PRAIRIE VIEW (16-11)

Patterson 6-18 5-6 17, Andrus 11-16 2-4 24, Ellis 5-12 0-0 14, Lister 3-10 0-1 7, Sneed 1-1 0-0 2, Wiliams 2-4 4-4 9, Cox 3-3 2-2 10, Henry 1-1 0-0 2, Bynum 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 33-66 13-17 88.

MVSU (2-25)

Samaha 1-1 0-0 2, Alston 1-3 1-3 4, Green 3-14 5-6 12, Hunter 5-11 3-4 16, Simmons 3-9 4-5 11, Sarnor 1-5 0-0 3, Kimble 2-4 2-2 6, Lyons 4-4 2-2 10, Barnes 1-4 0-1 3, Kowouto 1-2 0-0 2, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Milojevic 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-57 17-23 69.

Halftime_Prairie View 33-31. 3-Point Goals_Prairie View 9-23 (Ellis 4-10, Cox 2-2, Bynum 1-1, Wiliams 1-1, Lister 1-6, Patterson 0-3), MVSU 8-22 (Hunter 3-7, Alston 1-1, Sarnor 1-3, Simmons 1-3, Barnes 1-4, Green 1-4). Rebounds_Prairie View 37 (Andrus 15), MVSU 32 (Green 6). Assists_Prairie View 25 (Wiliams 10), MVSU 11 (Green, Sarnor 3). Total Fouls_Prairie View 20, MVSU 16. A_987 (5,000).

