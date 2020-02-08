Listen Live Sports

Prairie View A&M adds to streak, beats Texas Southern 69-59

February 8, 2020 10:11 pm
 
PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) — Devonte Patterson had 27 points and grabbed 14 rebounds as Prairie View won its seventh straight home game, topping Texas Southern 69-59 on Saturday.

Gerard Andrus added 23 points and Faite Williams had six rebounds for Prairie View (12-11, 8-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference).

Texas Southern was held to a season-low 20 second-half points.

Justin Hopkins had 13 points for the Tigers (10-13, 7-3). Divonte Lumpkin added 10 points. Tyrik Armstrong had 8 points, eight assists and eight steals.

The Panthers evened the season series against the Tigers with the win. Texas Southern defeated Prairie View 71-67 on Jan. 11. Prairie View takes on Grambling State at home next Saturday. Texas Southern plays Jackson State at home next Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

The Associated Press

