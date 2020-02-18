Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Prairie View A&M tops Jackson St. 70-61 behind Andrus

February 18, 2020 12:39 am
 
< a min read
      

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) — Gerard Andrus scored 19 points with seven rebounds and Prairie View A&M beat Jackson State 70-61 on Monday night to win its fourth straight and remain atop the Southwestern Athletic Conference standings.

Chancellor Ellis added 15 points and Antione Lister had 11 for the Panthers (14-11, 10-2), who held the Tigers to 37% shooting from the field (19 of 52) and 1 of 16 from long distance (6%).

Jonas James scored 17 points and Jayveous McKinnis had 14 with 11 rebounds for Jackson State (10-16, 7-6). Venjie Wallis scored 11 points.

Jackson State plays at Grambling on Saturday. Prairie View A&M plays at Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Saturday.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Thundercat Technology and Dell Technologies: Technology leaders address cloud migration and optimization in this free webinar.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 Boot Camp for GSA Multiple Award...
2|19 NDIA Patuxent River Speaker Series
2|19 Unified Data Analytics Workshop
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Oliver Tony Henry Jr. shattered color barriers in USCG

Today in History

1942: FDR orders Japanese Americans to internment camps