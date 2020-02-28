Listen Live Sports

Prairie View looks for home win vs Alabama St.

February 28, 2020
 
Alabama State (8-19, 7-7) vs. Prairie View (16-11, 12-2)

William Nicks Center, Prairie View, Texas; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View looks for its fourth straight win over Alabama State at William Nicks Center. The last victory for the Hornets at Prairie View was a 73-68 win on Feb. 27, 2016.

SAVVY SENIORS: Prairie View has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Gerard Andrus, Devonte Patterson, Lenell Henry, Chancellor Ellis and Antione Lister have combined to account for 63 percent of the team’s scoring this season and 80 percent of all Panthers points over the last five games.EXCELLENT EWUOSHO: Tobi Ewuosho has connected on 41.2 percent of the 51 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 74.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Alabama State’s Ross has attempted 109 3-pointers and connected on 25.7 percent of them, and is 8 for 24 over the past five games.

STREAK SCORING: Prairie View has won its last nine home games, scoring an average of 80.3 points while giving up 65.4.

DID YOU KNOW: The Prairie View defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 24.5 percent of all possessions, which is the 12th-highest rate in the country. The Alabama State offense has turned the ball over on 22.3 percent of its possessions (ranked 331st among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

