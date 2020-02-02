|NBA
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at CLEVELAND
|PK
|(217)
|New
|York
|at WASHINGTON
|4½
|(236)
|Golden
|State
|at INDIANA
|4½
|(OFF)
|Dallas
|Orlando
|4½
|(205)
|at
|CHARLOTTE
|at BROOKLYN
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Phoenix
|at MIAMI
|3½
|(213)
|Philadelphia
|at ATLANTA
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Boston
|at MEMPHIS
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Detroit
|at SACRAMENTO
|1½
|(228)
|Minnesota
|at LA CLIPPERS
|9½
|(227½)
|San
|Antonio
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|at FLORIDA ST
|9½
|North
|Carolina
|at N. ARIZONA
|PK
|Eastern
|Washington
|Baylor
|7
|at
|KANSAS
|ST
|at KANSAS
|15
|Texas
|at SACRAMENTO ST
|11
|Idaho
|National Hockey League
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Dallas
|-143
|at
|NY
|RANGERS
|+133
|at TORONTO
|OFF
|Florida
|OFF
|Philadelphia
|-216
|at
|DETROIT
|+196
