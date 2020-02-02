Listen Live Sports

Pregame.com Line

February 2, 2020 5:16 pm
 
NBA
Monday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at CLEVELAND PK (217) New York
at WASHINGTON (236) Golden State
at INDIANA (OFF) Dallas
Orlando (205) at CHARLOTTE
at BROOKLYN OFF (OFF) Phoenix
at MIAMI (213) Philadelphia
at ATLANTA OFF (OFF) Boston
at MEMPHIS OFF (OFF) Detroit
at SACRAMENTO (228) Minnesota
at LA CLIPPERS (227½) San Antonio
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Monday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at FLORIDA ST North Carolina
at N. ARIZONA PK Eastern Washington
Baylor 7 at KANSAS ST
at KANSAS 15 Texas
at SACRAMENTO ST 11 Idaho
National Hockey League
Monday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Dallas -143 at NY RANGERS +133
at TORONTO OFF Florida OFF
Philadelphia -216 at DETROIT +196

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

