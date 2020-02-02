NBA Monday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at CLEVELAND PK (217) New York at WASHINGTON 4½ (236) Golden State at INDIANA 4½ (OFF) Dallas Orlando 4½ (205) at CHARLOTTE at BROOKLYN OFF (OFF) Phoenix at MIAMI 3½ (213) Philadelphia at ATLANTA OFF (OFF) Boston at MEMPHIS OFF (OFF) Detroit at SACRAMENTO 1½ (228) Minnesota at LA CLIPPERS 9½ (227½) San Antonio COLLEGE BASKETBALL Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at FLORIDA ST 9½ North Carolina at N. ARIZONA PK Eastern Washington Baylor 7 at KANSAS ST at KANSAS 15 Texas at SACRAMENTO ST 11 Idaho National Hockey League Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Dallas -143 at NY RANGERS +133 at TORONTO OFF Florida OFF Philadelphia -216 at DETROIT +196

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.