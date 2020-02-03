Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Pregame.com Line

February 3, 2020 11:24 am
 
< a min read
      
NBA
Monday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at CLEVELAND 2 (216) New York
at WASHINGTON (235) Golden State
at INDIANA 5 (212½) Dallas
Orlando (202½) at CHARLOTTE
at BROOKLYN (224½) Phoenix
at MIAMI (212) Philadelphia
Boston 7 (224) at ATLANTA
at MEMPHIS 8 (225½) Detroit
at SACRAMENTO 2 (226½) Minnesota
at LA CLIPPERS 9 (227½) San Antonio
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Monday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at FLORIDA ST North Carolina
at N. ARIZONA Eastern Washington
Baylor 7 at KANSAS ST
at KANSAS 14½ Texas
at SACRAMENTO ST 11 Idaho
National Hockey League
Monday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Dallas -138 at NY RANGERS +128
at TORONTO -170 Florida +158
Philadelphia -210 at DETROIT +190

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|5 Populism and Political Economy: Looking...
2|5 Washington D.C./Tysons, VA - Security...
2|6 All Clearances Cleared Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

K-9 explosive detective team trains to remain calm

Today in History

1861: Six southern states form the Confederacy