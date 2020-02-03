NBA Monday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at CLEVELAND 2 (216) New York at WASHINGTON 5½ (235) Golden State at INDIANA 5 (212½) Dallas Orlando 4½ (202½) at CHARLOTTE at BROOKLYN 2½ (224½) Phoenix at MIAMI 2½ (212) Philadelphia Boston 7 (224) at ATLANTA at MEMPHIS 8 (225½) Detroit at SACRAMENTO 2 (226½) Minnesota at LA CLIPPERS 9 (227½) San Antonio COLLEGE BASKETBALL Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at FLORIDA ST 9½ North Carolina at N. ARIZONA 1½ Eastern Washington Baylor 7 at KANSAS ST at KANSAS 14½ Texas at SACRAMENTO ST 11 Idaho National Hockey League Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Dallas -138 at NY RANGERS +128 at TORONTO -170 Florida +158 Philadelphia -210 at DETROIT +190

