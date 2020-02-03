|NBA
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at CLEVELAND
|2
|(216)
|New
|York
|at WASHINGTON
|5½
|(235)
|Golden
|State
|at INDIANA
|5
|(212½)
|Dallas
|Orlando
|4½
|(202½)
|at
|CHARLOTTE
|at BROOKLYN
|2½
|(224½)
|Phoenix
|at MIAMI
|2½
|(212)
|Philadelphia
|Boston
|7
|(224)
|at
|ATLANTA
|at MEMPHIS
|8
|(225½)
|Detroit
|at SACRAMENTO
|2
|(226½)
|Minnesota
|at LA CLIPPERS
|9
|(227½)
|San
|Antonio
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|at FLORIDA ST
|9½
|North
|Carolina
|at N. ARIZONA
|1½
|Eastern
|Washington
|Baylor
|7
|at
|KANSAS
|ST
|at KANSAS
|14½
|Texas
|at SACRAMENTO ST
|11
|Idaho
|National Hockey League
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Dallas
|-138
|at
|NY
|RANGERS
|+128
|at TORONTO
|-170
|Florida
|+158
|Philadelphia
|-210
|at
|DETROIT
|+190
