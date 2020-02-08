NBA Sunday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at OKLAHOMA CITY OFF (OFF) Boston at ATLANTA OFF (OFF) New York at PHILADELPHIA OFF (OFF) Chicago Memphis 1½ (240) at WASHINGTON at HOUSTON 4 (233) Utah at CLEVELAND OFF (OFF) LA Clippers at PORTLAND OFF (OFF) Miami COLLEGE BASKETBALL Sunday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at UCONN 1 Cincinnati at MARQUETTE 2½ Butler at LOYOLA OF CHICAGO 8½ Valparaiso at NC GREENSBORO 19 Samford at WISCONSIN PK Ohio State at BRADLEY OFF Evansville at FAIRFIELD 4 Iona at RIDER 9½ Niagara at QUINNIPIAC 3½ Manhattan at UCF OFF Tulsa at MONMOUTH 6 St. Peter’s at UMASS 2 George Mason at HOUSTON 5½ Wichita St at CLEMSON 1½ Notre Dame Washington 3 at WASHINGTON ST at RUTGERS 11 Northwestern Princeton 3 at COLUMBIA Pennsylvania 5½ at CORNELL National Hockey League Sunday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Boston -265 at DETROIT +235 at BUFFALO -120 Anaheim +110 at NY RANGERS -160 Los Angeles +150 at WINNIPEG -121 Chicago +111 Colorado -118 at MINNESOTA +108

