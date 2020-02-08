Listen Live Sports

Pregame.com Line

February 8, 2020 5:12 pm
 
NBA
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at OKLAHOMA CITY OFF (OFF) Boston
at ATLANTA OFF (OFF) New York
at PHILADELPHIA OFF (OFF) Chicago
Memphis (240) at WASHINGTON
at HOUSTON 4 (233) Utah
at CLEVELAND OFF (OFF) LA Clippers
at PORTLAND OFF (OFF) Miami
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at UCONN 1 Cincinnati
at MARQUETTE Butler
at LOYOLA OF CHICAGO Valparaiso
at NC GREENSBORO 19 Samford
at WISCONSIN PK Ohio State
at BRADLEY OFF Evansville
at FAIRFIELD 4 Iona
at RIDER Niagara
at QUINNIPIAC Manhattan
at UCF OFF Tulsa
at MONMOUTH 6 St. Peter’s
at UMASS 2 George Mason
at HOUSTON Wichita St
at CLEMSON Notre Dame
Washington 3 at WASHINGTON ST
at RUTGERS 11 Northwestern
Princeton 3 at COLUMBIA
Pennsylvania at CORNELL
National Hockey League
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Boston -265 at DETROIT +235
at BUFFALO -120 Anaheim +110
at NY RANGERS -160 Los Angeles +150
at WINNIPEG -121 Chicago +111
Colorado -118 at MINNESOTA +108

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

