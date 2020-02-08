|NBA
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at OKLAHOMA CITY
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Boston
|at ATLANTA
|OFF
|(OFF)
|New
|York
|at PHILADELPHIA
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Chicago
|Memphis
|1½
|(240)
|at
|WASHINGTON
|at HOUSTON
|4
|(233)
|Utah
|at CLEVELAND
|OFF
|(OFF)
|LA
|Clippers
|at PORTLAND
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Miami
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|at UCONN
|1
|Cincinnati
|at MARQUETTE
|2½
|Butler
|at LOYOLA OF CHICAGO
|8½
|Valparaiso
|at NC GREENSBORO
|19
|Samford
|at WISCONSIN
|PK
|Ohio
|State
|at BRADLEY
|OFF
|Evansville
|at FAIRFIELD
|4
|Iona
|at RIDER
|9½
|Niagara
|at QUINNIPIAC
|3½
|Manhattan
|at UCF
|OFF
|Tulsa
|at MONMOUTH
|6
|St.
|Peter’s
|at UMASS
|2
|George
|Mason
|at HOUSTON
|5½
|Wichita
|St
|at CLEMSON
|1½
|Notre
|Dame
|Washington
|3
|at
|WASHINGTON
|ST
|at RUTGERS
|11
|Northwestern
|Princeton
|3
|at
|COLUMBIA
|Pennsylvania
|5½
|at
|CORNELL
|National Hockey League
|Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Boston
|-265
|at
|DETROIT
|+235
|at BUFFALO
|-120
|Anaheim
|+110
|at NY RANGERS
|-160
|Los
|Angeles
|+150
|at WINNIPEG
|-121
|Chicago
|+111
|Colorado
|-118
|at
|MINNESOTA
|+108
