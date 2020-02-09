|NBA
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at INDIANA
|7
|(220)
|Brooklyn
|at ORLANDO
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Atlanta
|at DETROIT
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Charlotte
|at TORONTO
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Minnesota
|at MILWAUKEE
|14½
|(227)
|Sacramento
|at DALLAS
|PK
|(222)
|Utah
|at DENVER
|7
|(221½)
|San
|Antonio
|at GOLDEN STATE
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Miami
|at LA LAKERS
|11½
|(229)
|Phoenix
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|at DUKE
|8½
|Florida
|St
|at N. COLORADO
|10½
|Portland
|State
|Baylor
|6½
|at
|TEXAS
|at TEXAS TECH
|11
|TCU
|National Hockey League
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at MONTREAL
|OFF
|Arizona
|OFF
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-128
|Florida
|+118
|at WASHINGTON
|-178
|NY
|Islanders
|+166
|at COLUMBUS
|OFF
|Tampa
|Bay
|OFF
|Nashville
|-115
|at
|VANCOUVER
|+105
|Calgary
|-109
|at
|SAN
|JOSE
|-101
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
