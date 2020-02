By The Associated Press

NBA Tuesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at WASHINGTON 2½ (230) Chicago at PHILADELPHIA PK (225) LA Clippers at NEW ORLEANS OFF (OFF) Portland at OKLAHOMA CITY 6½ (220½) San Antonio at HOUSTON 2½ (230½) Boston COLLEGE BASKETBALL Tuesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at PURDUE 4 Penn St at BALL ST 8 N. Illinois at SYRACUSE 5½ NC State St. Bonaventure 6 at ST. JOSEPH’S at DAVIDSON 15 Fordham at TOLEDO 10 Miami (Ohio) Kentucky 11½ at VANDERBILT at CENT. MICHIGAN 6½ E. Michigan Mississippi St 1½ at MISSISSIPPI at TENNESSEE 3 Arkansas at OHIO 6½ W. Michigan at AKRON 7½ Bowling Green at DAYTON 9½ Rhode Island North Carolina 1 at WAKE FOREST at MARYLAND 16½ Nebraska at ILLINOIS PK Michigan St at VIRGINIA 4½ Notre Dame at KANSAS ST 3 Oklahoma St at LSU 10 Missouri at BOISE ST 11½ Air Force Utah St 1½ at COLORADO ST at SAN DIEGO ST 18½ New Mexico National Hockey League Tuesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TORONTO OFF Arizona OFF at BUFFALO OFF Detroit OFF at PITTSBURGH OFF Tampa Bay OFF at NEW JERSEY OFF Florida OFF at NY ISLANDERS OFF Philadelphia OFF at WINNIPEG -139 NY Rangers +129 Vegas -124 at MINNESOTA +114 at DALLAS -122 Carolina +112 at COLORADO -268 Ottawa +238 at EDMONTON OFF Chicago OFF St. Louis -149 at ANAHEIM +139

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.