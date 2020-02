By The Associated Press

NBA Tuesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at WASHINGTON 3 (230) Chicago LA Clippers 1½ (224½) at PHILADELPHIA at NEW ORLEANS 3 (240) Portland at OKLAHOMA CITY 8 (219) San Antonio at HOUSTON 2 (232) Boston COLLEGE BASKETBALL Tuesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at PURDUE 5 Penn St at BALL ST 8 N. Illinois at SYRACUSE 5 NC State St. Bonaventure 8 at ST. JOSEPH’S at DAVIDSON 14 Fordham at TOLEDO 9 Miami (Ohio) Kentucky 11 at VANDERBILT at CENT. MICHIGAN 6½ E. Michigan Mississippi St 1 at MISSISSIPPI at TENNESSEE 2½ Arkansas at OHIO 6½ W. Michigan at AKRON 7 Bowling Green at DAYTON 10 Rhode Island North Carolina 2 at WAKE FOREST at MARYLAND 17 Nebraska Michigan St 2 at ILLINOIS at VIRGINIA 4½ Notre Dame at KANSAS ST 3 Oklahoma St at LSU 11 Missouri at BOISE ST 10½ Air Force Utah St 2 at COLORADO ST at SAN DIEGO ST 15½ New Mexico National Hockey League Tuesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TORONTO -190 Arizona +175 at BUFFALO -205 Detroit +185 at PITTSBURGH -121 Tampa Bay +111 Florida -128 at NEW JERSEY +118 at NY ISLANDERS -135 Philadelphia +125 at WINNIPEG -120 NY Rangers +110 Vegas -145 at MINNESOTA +135 at DALLAS -128 Carolina +118 at COLORADO -259 Ottawa +229 at EDMONTON -125 Chicago +115 St. Louis -150 at ANAHEIM +140

