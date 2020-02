By The Associated Press

NBA Thursday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at BOSTON 2 (228) LA Clippers at NEW ORLEANS 2½ (232½) Oklahoma City COLLEGE BASKETBALL Thursday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at WILLIAM & MARY 5½ Drexel at GEORGIA SOUTHERN 6½ Coastal Carolina at GEORGIA ST 6 Appalachian St Jacksonville St 3½ at TENNESSEE TECH at MOREHEAD STATE 3½ Eastern Kentucky at DETROIT 2½ Youngstown St at OAKLAND 8 Cleveland St at TROY 6 Louisiana-Monroe Delaware 3 at ELON at NORTHEASTERN 13 UNC-Wilmington at HOFSTRA 4½ Coll. Of Charleston Wichita St 3½ at UCF at CINCINNATI 7 Memphis at LOUISIANA TECH 10 FIU N. Colorado 4 at N. ARIZONA at RICE 1 Old Dominion at NORTH TEXAS 9 Charlotte FAU 2½ at SOUTHERN MISS at BELMONT 12½ Tennessee State at TEXAS-ARLINGTON 7½ Arkansas St at UT RIO GRANDE VALLEY 4½ Utah Valley at TEXAS STATE 3 UALR at SOUTH ALABAMA 6½ Louisiana-Lafayette at INDIANA 2 Iowa at SE MISSOURI 1 UT Martin at E. ILLINOIS 11 SIU-Edwardsville at MONTANA ST 7½ Idaho State at OREGON 4½ Colorado at OREGON ST 5½ Utah at AUSTIN PEAY 3 Murray State W Kentucky 2 at UTEP San Francisco 1½ at SANTA CLARA at GRAND CANYON 5½ Umkc at NEW MEXICO ST 10 Seattle U at SOUTHERN CAL 3½ Washington at MONTANA 8 Weber State Marshall 1 at UTSA at CS NORTHRIDGE 8½ Cal Poly UC Santa Barbara 3 at UC DAVIS at PACIFIC 12 Portland at CS BAKERSFIELD 21 Chicago State at SACRAMENTO ST PK S. Utah Arizona 10 at CALIFORNIA at EASTERN WASHINGTON 14½ Idaho BYU 11½ at LOYOLA MARYMOUNT at PEPPERDINE 9½ San Diego at STANFORD 2½ Arizona St at UCLA 8 Washington St National Hockey League Thursday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TORONTO -143 Dallas +133 at NEW JERSEY -180 Detroit +165 at BUFFALO -107 Columbus -103 at TAMPA BAY -218 Edmonton +198 at FLORIDA -121 Philadelphia +111 Arizona -137 at OTTAWA +127 at NASHVILLE -140 NY Islanders +130 at MINNESOTA -135 NY Rangers +125 at COLORADO -130 Washington +120 at VEGAS -144 St. Louis +134 Calgary -110 at ANAHEIM +100

