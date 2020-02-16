|COLLEGE BASKETBALL
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Xavier
|1½
|at
|ST.
|JOHN’S
|at NOTRE DAME
|5
|North
|Carolina
|at KANSAS
|16
|Iowa
|St
|at PORTLAND STATE
|10½
|Idaho
|National Hockey League
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at SAN JOSE
|OFF
|Florida
|OFF
|at ARIZONA
|-128
|NY
|Islanders
|+118
|at CALGARY
|OFF
|Anaheim
|OFF
|at VEGAS
|-135
|Washington
|+125
|Tampa Bay
|-108
|at
|COLORADO
|-102
