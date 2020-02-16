COLLEGE BASKETBALL Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Xavier 1½ at ST. JOHN’S at NOTRE DAME 5 North Carolina at KANSAS 16 Iowa St at PORTLAND STATE 10½ Idaho National Hockey League Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at SAN JOSE OFF Florida OFF at ARIZONA -128 NY Islanders +118 at CALGARY OFF Anaheim OFF at VEGAS -135 Washington +125 Tampa Bay -108 at COLORADO -102

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.