Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Pregame.com Line

February 17, 2020 11:26 am
 
< a min read
      
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Monday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
Xavier 2 at ST. JOHN’S
at NOTRE DAME North Carolina
at KANSAS 16 Iowa St
at PORTLAND STATE 10½ Idaho
National Hockey League
Monday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Florida -145 at SAN JOSE +135
at ARIZONA -130 NY Islanders +120
at CALGARY -185 Anaheim +170
at VEGAS -133 Washington +123
Tampa Bay -115 at COLORADO +105

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 Boot Camp for GSA Multiple Award...
2|19 NDIA Patuxent River Speaker Series
2|19 Unified Data Analytics Workshop
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Loadmasters secure, off-load cargo on board an aircraft

Today in History

1942: FDR orders Japanese Americans to internment camps