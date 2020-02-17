Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Pregame.com Line

February 17, 2020 5:36 pm
 
< a min read
      
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Tuesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at TENNESSEE 11½ Vanderbilt
at ST. JOSEPH’S OFF Davidson
at PENN ST 7 Illinois
Akron 8 at W. MICHIGAN
at OHIO 3 Cent. Michigan
at BUFFALO 4 Ball St
at FLORIDA 6 Arkansas
at WEST VIRGINIA 11 Oklahoma St
Kent St 3 at E. MICHIGAN
at WISCONSIN 3 Purdue
Saint Louis at UMASS
at FLORIDA ST 12 Pittsburgh
at MARYLAND 15 Northwestern
at MARQUETTE Creighton
Dayton at VA COMMONWEALTH
at MISSOURI Mississippi
at LSU 2 Kentucky
Nevada at NEW MEXICO
Baylor 3 at OKLAHOMA
at UNLV 1 Colorado St
National Hockey League
Tuesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PHILADELPHIA -142 Columbus +132
at PITTSBURGH -134 Toronto +124
Montreal -185 at DETROIT +170
Buffalo -112 at OTTAWA +102
at NASHVILLE -117 Carolina +107
at ST. LOUIS -220 New Jersey +200
at WINNIPEG -153 Los Angeles +143

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 Boot Camp for GSA Multiple Award...
2|19 NDIA Patuxent River Speaker Series
2|19 Unified Data Analytics Workshop
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Oliver Tony Henry Jr. shattered color barriers in USCG

Today in History

1942: FDR orders Japanese Americans to internment camps