|COLLEGE BASKETBALL
|Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|at TENNESSEE
|11½
|Vanderbilt
|at ST. JOSEPH’S
|OFF
|Davidson
|at PENN ST
|7
|Illinois
|Akron
|8
|at
|W.
|MICHIGAN
|at OHIO
|3
|Cent.
|Michigan
|at BUFFALO
|4
|Ball
|St
|at FLORIDA
|6
|Arkansas
|at WEST VIRGINIA
|11
|Oklahoma
|St
|Kent St
|3
|at
|E.
|MICHIGAN
|at WISCONSIN
|3
|Purdue
|Saint Louis
|3½
|at
|UMASS
|at FLORIDA ST
|12
|Pittsburgh
|at MARYLAND
|15
|Northwestern
|at MARQUETTE
|3½
|Creighton
|Dayton
|3½
|at
|VA
|COMMONWEALTH
|at MISSOURI
|1½
|Mississippi
|at LSU
|2
|Kentucky
|Nevada
|1½
|at
|NEW
|MEXICO
|Baylor
|3
|at
|OKLAHOMA
|at UNLV
|1
|Colorado
|St
|National Hockey League
|Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-142
|Columbus
|+132
|at PITTSBURGH
|-134
|Toronto
|+124
|Montreal
|-185
|at
|DETROIT
|+170
|Buffalo
|-112
|at
|OTTAWA
|+102
|at NASHVILLE
|-117
|Carolina
|+107
|at ST. LOUIS
|-220
|New
|Jersey
|+200
|at WINNIPEG
|-153
|Los
|Angeles
|+143
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
