COLLEGE BASKETBALL Tuesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at TENNESSEE 11½ Vanderbilt at ST. JOSEPH’S OFF Davidson at PENN ST 7 Illinois Akron 8 at W. MICHIGAN at OHIO 3 Cent. Michigan at BUFFALO 4 Ball St at FLORIDA 6 Arkansas at WEST VIRGINIA 11 Oklahoma St Kent St 3 at E. MICHIGAN at WISCONSIN 3 Purdue Saint Louis 3½ at UMASS at FLORIDA ST 12 Pittsburgh at MARYLAND 15 Northwestern at MARQUETTE 3½ Creighton Dayton 3½ at VA COMMONWEALTH at MISSOURI 1½ Mississippi at LSU 2 Kentucky Nevada 1½ at NEW MEXICO Baylor 3 at OKLAHOMA at UNLV 1 Colorado St National Hockey League Tuesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PHILADELPHIA -142 Columbus +132 at PITTSBURGH -134 Toronto +124 Montreal -185 at DETROIT +170 Buffalo -112 at OTTAWA +102 at NASHVILLE -117 Carolina +107 at ST. LOUIS -220 New Jersey +200 at WINNIPEG -153 Los Angeles +143

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.