By The Associated Press

NBA Thursday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Milwaukee 13½ (225½) at DETROIT Miami 6½ (229½) at ATLANTA at CHICAGO 4½ (211) Charlotte at PHILADELPHIA 8½ (215½) Brooklyn Memphis 1 (229½) at SACRAMENTO Houston 10 (233½) at GOLDEN STATE COLLEGE BASKETBALL Thursday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at APPALACHIAN ST 2½ South Alabama at COASTAL CAROLINA 8 Troy Belmont 11½ at MOREHEAD STATE at IPFW 1½ Nebraska-Omaha N. Iowa 3 at INDIANA ST Wright St 6 at YOUNGSTOWN ST N. Kentucky 7½ at CLEVELAND ST at JAMES MADISON 3 Elon Hofstra 4 at DREXEL at TOWSON 4½ William & Mary at DELAWARE PK Northeastern at IOWA 2½ Ohio State at WICHITA ST 10 South Florida at TEMPLE 1 UCONN at EASTERN KENTUCKY 1½ Tennessee State at S. ILLINOIS 8½ Evansville at ARIZONA 10½ Oregon St at TEXAS STATE 5½ Georgia Southern at TEXAS-ARLINGTON 2 Georgia St at JACKSONVILLE ST 8 SE Missouri Austin Peay 10½ at SIU-EDWARDSVILLE at TENNESSEE TECH 2 UT Martin Murray State 4½ at E. ILLINOIS Michigan St 12½ at NEBRASKA at N. COLORADO 7 S. Utah Oral Roberts 6½ at DENVER Pepperdine 8 at PORTLAND at BYU 14½ Santa Clara at UTAH VALLEY 3½ Cs Bakersfield Oregon 2 at ARIZONA ST at COLORADO 9½ SOUTHERN CAL at EASTERN WASHINGTON 6 Sacramento St N. Arizona 3 at IDAHO Uc Davis 3 at CAL POLY UC Santa Barbara 4 at CAL ST.-FULLERTON at WASHINGTON 2 Stanford at SEATTLE U 4½ Grand Canyon at PORTLAND STATE 5 Montana St at UTAH 3½ UCLA at GONZAGA 17 San Francisco at SAINT MARY’S CA 14 Loyola Marymount at UC RIVERSIDE 2 Hawaii National Hockey League Thursday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at NEW JERSEY -125 San Jose +115 at COLUMBUS -117 Philadelphia +107 at WASHINGTON -195 Montreal +180 at TORONTO -113 Pittsburgh +103 Winnipeg -131 at OTTAWA +121 at ST. LOUIS -173 Arizona +161 Tampa Bay -115 at VEGAS +105 Florida -133 at LOS ANGELES +123

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.