By The Associated Press

NBA Sunday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at LA LAKERS OFF (OFF) Boston at TORONTO 5 (219) Indiana at DENVER 12½ (227) Minnesota at OKLAHOMA CITY 5 (221½) San Antonio Washington 1 (231½) at CHICAGO New Orleans 8 (238) at GOLDEN STATE at PORTLAND 4½ (225½) Detroit COLLEGE BASKETBALL Sunday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at INDIANA PK Penn St Temple 3 at EAST CAROLINA at CINCINNATI 4 Wichita St at WISCONSIN 3½ Rutgers at DETROIT PK Milwaukee Siena 3 at FAIRFIELD at MANHATTAN 3 Canisius at MARIST 1 Niagara at ST. PETER’S 2 Rider at MONMOUTH 7½ Quinnipiac Indiana St 4 at EVANSVILLE at N. IOWA 11½ S. Illinois at SETON HALL 11½ St. John’s at UCONN 7½ South Florida Minnesota 2½ at NORTHWESTERN at SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 6 South Dakota at OAKLAND 2½ Green Bay at BOISE ST 9½ New Mexico at OHIO STATE 2½ Maryland at CREIGHTON 4½ Butler at NOTRE DAME 8 Miami at UTAH PK SOUTHERN CAL Stanford 2½ at WASHINGTON ST National Hockey League Sunday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at WASHINGTON -140 Pittsburgh +130 at BUFFALO OFF Winnipeg OFF at DALLAS -190 Chicago +175 at NY ISLANDERS -200 San Jose +180 Calgary -220 at DETROIT +200 St. Louis -111 at MINNESOTA +101 at LOS ANGELES OFF Edmonton OFF at ANAHEIM OFF Vegas OFF

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.