|NBA
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Milwaukee
|12
|(240½)
|at
|WASHINGTON
|at CLEVELAND
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Miami
|at PHILADELPHIA
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Atlanta
|at BROOKLYN
|3
|(212½)
|Orlando
|at HOUSTON
|14
|(229½)
|New
|York
|at DALLAS
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Minnesota
|at UTAH
|7½
|(223½)
|Phoenix
|at LA CLIPPERS
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Memphis
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|West Virginia
|4
|at
|TEXAS
|at FLORIDA ST
|2½
|Louisville
|at ILLINOIS
|13½
|Nebraska
|at KANSAS
|14½
|Oklahoma
|St
|National Hockey League
|Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOGLINE
|at COLUMBUS
|-200
|Ottawa
|+180
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
