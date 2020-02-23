NBA Monday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Milwaukee 12 (240½) at WASHINGTON at CLEVELAND OFF (OFF) Miami at PHILADELPHIA OFF (OFF) Atlanta at BROOKLYN 3 (212½) Orlando at HOUSTON 14 (229½) New York at DALLAS OFF (OFF) Minnesota at UTAH 7½ (223½) Phoenix at LA CLIPPERS OFF (OFF) Memphis COLLEGE BASKETBALL Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG West Virginia 4 at TEXAS at FLORIDA ST 2½ Louisville at ILLINOIS 13½ Nebraska at KANSAS 14½ Oklahoma St National Hockey League Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOGLINE at COLUMBUS -200 Ottawa +180

