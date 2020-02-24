NBA Monday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Milwaukee 13 (242½) at WASHINGTON Miami 6 (222½) at CLEVELAND at PHILADELPHIA 8 (228½) Atlanta at BROOKLYN 3½ (212½) Orlando at HOUSTON 14 (229) New York at DALLAS 13½ (238½) Minnesota at UTAH 8 (223½) Phoenix at LA CLIPPERS 9½ (233) Memphis COLLEGE BASKETBALL Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG West Virginia 5½ at TEXAS at FLORIDA ST 2½ Louisville at ILLINOIS 13½ Nebraska at KANSAS 14½ Oklahoma St National Hockey League Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOGLINE at COLUMBUS -220 Ottawa +200

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.