NBA Tuesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at INDIANA 10½ (210) Charlotte Milwaukee 1 (231) at TORONTO Oklahoma City 7 (217½) at CHICAGO at DENVER 12½ (215) Detroit Boston 7 (222½) at PORTLAND at LA LAKERS 8 (239½) New Orleans Sacramento 6 (223½) at GOLDEN STATE COLLEGE BASKETBALL Tuesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at DAVIDSON 11 La Salle Dayton 12 at GEORGE MASON at IOWA ST 2½ TCU Duke 11 at WAKE FOREST at XAVIER 7 Depaul at MICHIGAN ST 8½ Iowa at CENT. MICHIGAN 2½ Toledo Kentucky 6½ at TEXAS A&M at AUBURN 8½ Mississippi at KENT ST 10 Miami (Ohio) at OHIO PK Buffalo Akron 1 at BOWLING GREEN at E. MICHIGAN 3½ N. Illinois at BALL ST 10 W. Michigan at LOYOLA OF CHICAGO 7 Drake at VALPARAISO 3 Missouri St at BAYLOR 14 Kansas St Texas Tech 2½ at OKLAHOMA at GEORGIA TECH 2½ Clemson at NORTH CAROLINA 2½ NC State Nevada 8½ at WYOMING at MISSISSIPPI ST 4 Alabama at SMU 4½ Memphis at TULSA 10 Tulane at UTAH ST 21½ San Jose St at SAN DIEGO ST 13½ Colorado St National Hockey League Tuesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BOSTON -196 Calgary +181 at MONTREAL -141 Vancouver +131 at PHILADELPHIA -235 San Jose +215 at CAROLINA -110 Dallas +100 at TAMPA BAY -183 Toronto +168 at NY ISLANDERS -133 NY Rangers +123 at WASHINGTON -200 Winnipeg +180 New Jersey -118 at DETROIT +108 at NASHVILLE -325 Ottawa +295 at ST. LOUIS -197 Chicago +182 at MINNESOTA -172 Columbus +160 at ARIZONA -125 Florida +115 Edmonton -145 at ANAHEIM +135

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.