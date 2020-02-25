|NBA
|Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at INDIANA
|10½
|(210)
|Charlotte
|Milwaukee
|1
|(231)
|at
|TORONTO
|Oklahoma City
|7
|(217½)
|at
|CHICAGO
|at DENVER
|12½
|(215)
|Detroit
|Boston
|7
|(222½)
|at
|PORTLAND
|at LA LAKERS
|8
|(239½)
|New
|Orleans
|Sacramento
|6
|(223½)
|at
|GOLDEN
|STATE
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL
|Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|at DAVIDSON
|11
|La
|Salle
|Dayton
|12
|at
|GEORGE
|MASON
|at IOWA ST
|2½
|TCU
|Duke
|11
|at
|WAKE
|FOREST
|at XAVIER
|7
|Depaul
|at MICHIGAN ST
|8½
|Iowa
|at CENT. MICHIGAN
|2½
|Toledo
|Kentucky
|6½
|at
|TEXAS
|A&M
|at AUBURN
|8½
|Mississippi
|at KENT ST
|10
|Miami
|(Ohio)
|at OHIO
|PK
|Buffalo
|Akron
|1
|at
|BOWLING
|GREEN
|at E. MICHIGAN
|3½
|N.
|Illinois
|at BALL ST
|10
|W.
|Michigan
|at LOYOLA OF CHICAGO
|7
|Drake
|at VALPARAISO
|3
|Missouri
|St
|at BAYLOR
|14
|Kansas
|St
|Texas Tech
|2½
|at
|OKLAHOMA
|at GEORGIA TECH
|2½
|Clemson
|at NORTH CAROLINA
|2½
|NC
|State
|Nevada
|8½
|at
|WYOMING
|at MISSISSIPPI ST
|4
|Alabama
|at SMU
|4½
|Memphis
|at TULSA
|10
|Tulane
|at UTAH ST
|21½
|San
|Jose
|St
|at SAN DIEGO ST
|13½
|Colorado
|St
|National Hockey League
|Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at BOSTON
|-196
|Calgary
|+181
|at MONTREAL
|-141
|Vancouver
|+131
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-235
|San
|Jose
|+215
|at CAROLINA
|-110
|Dallas
|+100
|at TAMPA BAY
|-183
|Toronto
|+168
|at NY ISLANDERS
|-133
|NY
|Rangers
|+123
|at WASHINGTON
|-200
|Winnipeg
|+180
|New Jersey
|-118
|at
|DETROIT
|+108
|at NASHVILLE
|-325
|Ottawa
|+295
|at ST. LOUIS
|-197
|Chicago
|+182
|at MINNESOTA
|-172
|Columbus
|+160
|at ARIZONA
|-125
|Florida
|+115
|Edmonton
|-145
|at
|ANAHEIM
|+135
