Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Pregame.com Line

February 25, 2020 11:30 am
 
< a min read
      
NBA
Tuesday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at INDIANA 10½ (210) Charlotte
Milwaukee 1 (231) at TORONTO
Oklahoma City 7 (217½) at CHICAGO
at DENVER 12½ (215) Detroit
Boston 7 (222½) at PORTLAND
at LA LAKERS 8 (239½) New Orleans
Sacramento 6 (223½) at GOLDEN STATE
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Tuesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at DAVIDSON 11 La Salle
Dayton 12 at GEORGE MASON
at IOWA ST TCU
Duke 11 at WAKE FOREST
at XAVIER 7 Depaul
at MICHIGAN ST Iowa
at CENT. MICHIGAN Toledo
Kentucky at TEXAS A&M
at AUBURN Mississippi
at KENT ST 10 Miami (Ohio)
at OHIO PK Buffalo
Akron 1 at BOWLING GREEN
at E. MICHIGAN N. Illinois
at BALL ST 10 W. Michigan
at LOYOLA OF CHICAGO 7 Drake
at VALPARAISO 3 Missouri St
at BAYLOR 14 Kansas St
Texas Tech at OKLAHOMA
at GEORGIA TECH Clemson
at NORTH CAROLINA NC State
Nevada at WYOMING
at MISSISSIPPI ST 4 Alabama
at SMU Memphis
at TULSA 10 Tulane
at UTAH ST 21½ San Jose St
at SAN DIEGO ST 13½ Colorado St
National Hockey League
Tuesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at BOSTON -196 Calgary +181
at MONTREAL -141 Vancouver +131
at PHILADELPHIA -235 San Jose +215
at CAROLINA -110 Dallas +100
at TAMPA BAY -183 Toronto +168
at NY ISLANDERS -133 NY Rangers +123
at WASHINGTON -200 Winnipeg +180
New Jersey -118 at DETROIT +108
at NASHVILLE -325 Ottawa +295
at ST. LOUIS -197 Chicago +182
at MINNESOTA -172 Columbus +160
at ARIZONA -125 Florida +115
Edmonton -145 at ANAHEIM +135

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|3 2020 Human Systems Conference
3|3 Citizen Engagement Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army honors African American Sgt. Major Christian Fleetwood

Today in History

1993: ATF raids Branch Davidian compound