NBA Wednesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Philadelphia 7½ (216½) at CLEVELAND New York 2 (208) at CHARLOTTE Brooklyn 2 (234) at WASHINGTON Orlando 2 (229) at ATLANTA Dallas 5 (232) at SAN ANTONIO at MIAMI 10 (232) Minnesota at HOUSTON 11½ (237½) Memphis LA Clippers 7 (232) at PHOENIX at UTAH 4½ (218) Boston COLLEGE BASKETBALL Wednesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at VILLANOVA 12½ St. John’s at SOUTH CAROLINA 5½ Georgia at NC GREENSBORO 4½ Furman Mercer 6½ at THE CITADEL E Tennessee St 3½ at WOFFORD at W. CAROLINA 10½ Samford Chattanooga 3 at VMI Bradley 3½ at ILLINOIS ST at IPFW 7½ Denver at MANHATTAN 6 Marist Siena 3 at QUINNIPIAC at PITTSBURGH 1 Syracuse at ST. BONAVENTURE 3½ Duquesne Va Commonwealth 5 at UMASS Virginia 2½ at VIRGINIA TECH at PENN ST 5 Rutgers Rhode Island 11½ at FORDHAM Richmond 7½ at GEORGE WASHINGTON at UCONN 8 UCF at SOUTH FLORIDA 8½ East Carolina at NEBRASKA-OMAHA 5½ North Dakota at S. ILLINOIS 2½ Indiana St at N. IOWA 13½ Evansville at LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE 3½ Arkansas St at ARKANSAS 4½ Tennessee at MARQUETTE 8 Georgetown Notre Dame 5½ at BOSTON COLLEGE at MINNESOTA 1 Maryland at SAINT LOUIS 13½ St. Joseph’s Missouri 2½ at VANDERBILT at FLORIDA 5 LSU at AIR FORCE 2½ New Mexico at STANFORD 7½ Utah at CALIFORNIA BAPTIST 6 Utah Valley at LONG BEACH ST 1 CS Northridge at UNLV 3 Boise St National Hockey League Wednesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at COLORADO -205 Buffalo +185 Pittsburgh -195 at LOS ANGELES +180 at VEGAS -213 Edmonton +193

