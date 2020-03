By The Associated Press

NBA Thursday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at PHILADELPHIA 6 (211½) New York at OKLAHOMA CITY 6½ (222½) Sacramento at INDIANA 9½ (218½) Portland LA Lakers 10 (221) at GOLDEN STATE COLLEGE BASKETBALL Thursday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at COLL. OF CHARLESTON 4 Delaware Drexel 1½ at UNC-WILMINGTON at HOFSTRA 7½ Towson Oakland 4½ at IUPUI at CANISIUS 1½ Iona St. Peter’s 4½ at NIAGARA at MICHIGAN 6½ Wisconsin at PURDUE 6 Indiana at WICHITA ST 9½ Temple at UALR 11 Louisiana-Monroe at GREEN BAY 4½ Youngstown St at ILL.-CHICAGO 6½ Detroit at MILWAUKEE 7 Cleveland St at NORTHEASTERN 12 James Madison at MURRAY STATE 11 Eastern Kentucky at BELMONT 19½ Tennessee Tech Montana 2½ at N. ARIZONA Illinois 6½ at NORTHWESTERN E. Illinois 4½ at SE MISSOURI at AUSTIN PEAY 13½ Morehead State at UT MARTIN 3½ SIU-Edwardsville at TENNESSEE STATE 2 Jacksonville St at ORAL ROBERTS 13½ W. Illinois at N. DAKOTA ST 4½ South Dakota State Colorado 8½ at CALIFORNIA Arizona 5 at SOUTHERN CAL New Mexico St 6½ at GRAND CANYON at GONZAGA 25½ San Diego Ohio State 9½ at NEBRASKA Portland State 4 at IDAHO STATE at N. COLORADO 17 Idaho at S. UTAH 2½ Eastern Washington UC Irvine 11½ at CAL POLY Saint Mary’s Ca 6 at SANTA CLARA at SAN FRANCISCO 17 Portland Pacific 1½ at LOYOLA MARYMOUNT at CS BAKERSFIELD 2½ Ut Rio Grande Valley at SACRAMENTO ST 5½ Montana St UC Santa Barbara 2 at UC RIVERSIDE at UCLA 3½ Arizona St at OREGON 10 Oregon St at HAWAII 8 Cal St.-Fullerton North Texas 5 at FIU at FAU 3½ UTSA at W KENTUCKY 1½ Louisiana Tech at UAB 1½ Marshall Cent. Michigan 1½ at MIAMI (OHIO) National Hockey League Thursday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TAMPA BAY -215 Chicago +195 Toronto -109 at FLORIDA -101 at MONTREAL -133 NY Rangers +123 at BOSTON -170 Dallas +158 Vancouver -162 at OTTAWA +152 Minnesota -220 at DETROIT +200 at NASHVILLE -127 Calgary +117 Washington -154 at WINNIPEG +144 at ST. LOUIS -165 NY Islanders +155 at SAN JOSE -143 New Jersey +133

